Bruce Peterson sharing 2022 growing season with readers

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – A former president of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association has agreed to take readers along as his family farms through the 2022 growing season.

Bruce Peterson served as the 2014-15 president of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, termed out after nine years on that board, and currently is president of the Dakota/Rice Corn and Soybean Growers Association.

Bruce farms with his two older brothers, Brian and Chris, and their families at Far-Gaze Farm.

The farm had a “reset” on Sept. 20, 2018, when a tornado destroyed most of their farm site. Photos of the aftermath showed their 850,000-bushel bin site looking like it had been in a blender set on “chop.”

On that night, the region reported over 22 tornadoes. Just before 7 p.m., tornadic activity and extreme downburst winds of over 100 miles per hour picked up the Petersons’ 275,000-bushel grain bin and shot it through the farm shop. The bin rolled over a hog barn that housed pigs, hit a Harvestore, and bounced off a 1940s hip-roofed dairy farm. Some of the rafters inside the barn were broken, but the barn survived.

As is the fickle nature of tornadoes, another pig barn, a short distance away was untouched, as were a couple of soybean heads ready for the combines. Two homes on the farm escaped major damage, although a garage was badly damaged when a piece of a bin ripped it open.

The harvest of 2018 was difficult with no storage or dryer. The Petersons rented an elevator in West Concord, 30 miles away, for their commodities.

They worked like crazy.

One year later, in time for the 2019 harvest, a brand-new bin site and farm shop was operational at Far-Graze Farm.

They prevailed.

A strong multi-generational family farm

The Petersons began farming in Rice County in the late 1920s. The late Burton Peterson and his wife, Helen, were longtime dairy farmers, and they had five children who helped with the work – Sue, Julie, Chris, Brian and Bruce. Burton, Chris, and Brian formed a partnership in 1980, and Bruce bought into the partnership in 1989.

The farmers milked cows and raised registered Holsteins until 2001, when the herd was sold. Their crops and hog operation have continued to expand in the last 20-plus years.

In 2022, the operation includes Chris’s wife, Marcia, Brian’s wife, Mary, and Bruce’s wife, Carol. Three of Burton and Helen’s 10 grandchildren – Tyler, John, and Sam – have formed a separate LLC and they farm under the name, 3P Farms.

All six men, Chris, Brian, Bruce, Tyler, John, and Sam – and their families – farm together. They share equipment and help with whatever needs to be done.

They grow corn, soybeans, sweet corn, canning peas and harvest hay. They also have a pig operation. As members of Minnesota Family Farms, the Petersons receive feeder pigs they raise to finishing weight.

Bruce said the 2021 crops were above average. It was a remarkable reward given the minimal rainfall and hot temperatures last year.

“We were really concerned all winter about how dry it was and the lack of subsoil moisture, but we have picked up some decent moisture – about four inches in the last three weeks,” said Bruce on April 20. “I think it has all soaked in.”

The region received unwanted hail a couple weeks earlier, he added.

Every growing season is unique, and the 2022 year has started out cold.

Their seed is safely stored away on the farm until it’s time to plant. The Petersons are not adjusting their planting plans just yet.

When the fields are ready, they’re going to take advantage of their many family members to get the crops planted quickly.

There are a couple of twists that could make the 2022 planting season more interesting.

Brian and Mary moved their farmhouse and are ready for the arrival of a new modular home that will sit on a new foundation. They are living with their daughter, Becca, until their new house is ready. There are challenges with supply and demand post-COVID, so hopefully the home will arrive at a time when the Petersons can help get everything constructed correctly.

Then, Sam – who is Bruce’s and Carol’s son – is married to Karissa, and they are expecting their first child in early May.

With our next report, we could well find out if the Petersons are planting, whether Brian and Mary’s new house has arrived, and if Sam and Carissa are new parents.

One thing we can be sure of is the work and the fun won’t stop at Far-Gaze Farm!

Thank you to Bruce and family for sharing your farm this summer. We hope their story can help and entertain other farmers throughout the region. Best of success and our prayers for everyone at Far-Gaze Farm!

0506 Bruce Peterson.jpg

Bruce Peterson

0506 tornado.jpg

Far-Gaze Farm site following tornado on Sept. 20, 2018.

