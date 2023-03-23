WILLMAR, Minn. – Sixteen calves were born Feb. 22-26, and another 50-plus calves were born over the next two weeks at Cardinal Creek Cattle Co.

That equaled three or four cows coming in per day for the three-man crew of brothers RJ and James Orsten, and their dad, Robert Orsten.

“We’re calving like crazy,” RJ said with a laugh. “We’ve had 67 calves so far.”

There was one set of twins, and the Orstens kept both calves on the mother. They moved her to a separate “dairy barn” lot so they could watch her. Also in that separate pen were a couple other cow/calf pairs that needed a little extra attention.

Although calving overall was going great, one first-time mama had a calf that only presented one leg forward, so the Orstens helped get the calf out. Another cow presented a calf with only the tail showing. They got things turned around and delivered the calf.

Three calves died out of the whole group, which was considered “acceptable” given how quickly the cows came in.

“The mamas have been calving well on their own and taking care of their babies,” he said. “That’s a good thing to see all the mamas taking care of the babies.”

The Orstens moved 50 cow/calf pairs to a large shed with bedded pen space and pasture area available once the snow melts. RJ started another pen with about 10 more cow/calf pairs.

Daily, he moved closeup cows from a large pen into the calving barn with attached pen. He used veterinary pregnancy checks to help decide who needed to be close to the calving barn and pens.

A group of recipient cows were due on March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day.

“Pretty soon I won’t have any room to move them when they are calving, and they will just have to stay where they are before they calve,” he said. “They are coming faster than the green grass this year. It got a little trickier when we got more snow.”

Snow fell March 5-11 and started to pile up at the farm site. Temperatures ranged from just above zero to about 35 degrees.

The snow on the highways melted away each afternoon. During the night and early morning, snow and ice froze on the highways creating a mess with drifts and slush that threatened to pull vehicles into the ditches. The Orstens used their best judgement to push snow away from the farmyard.

“You push your snow to the east and south, because most of the snow comes from the northwest in the winter, but with these spring storms the wind starts blowing from the east and south and you get drifts across your driveway, and across spots you don’t want it to be drifting,” he said.

The new bale processor worked great for shooting shredded cornstalk bedding into each pen. The calves ran and kicked through the fresh bedding.

Robert and RJ did most of the night checks because James lives 12-13 miles away. During the day, all three men helped with the chores and calves.

The Orstens completed daily turkey chores during calving. They tried to manage the turkey barns so they could keep their attention on calving.

“We have been staying busy,” RJ said. “Pretty soon we’ll have to try to start spreading manure and checking fence. We’ll see what the next couple of weeks do.”