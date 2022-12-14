Calving right around the corner for Altmans

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – At Christmastime, the cattle will be lowing at Five Pine Cattle Co.

Matt and Amanda Altman forecast calving will start in the last days of 2022.

There’s nothing like the comforting sound a cow makes when her new calf is born, and all is well.

“We will be able to spend time with family around the holiday, but we usually try to stick pretty close to the farm to keep an eye on the cows,” Amanda said.

The cameras are strategically placed in the calving barns and outdoors, so the Altmans can check on each calving via their phones. Along with live viewing, the camera system makes recordings for review.

In addition to Matt and Amanda, SDSU college freshman, Montana, will be there on break from school when calving starts.

“It will be very helpful to have an extra hand around,” Amanda said, speaking of her cousin, Montana.

Ahead of calving, the Altmans installed a new garage door, new double walkthrough doors, and ventilation fans in the calving shed.

The snowpack was about 2 inches when the Altmans gave their report in early December. The dry and relatively warm conditions allowed them to spread some rock around the backend of the yard. They hauled out all the pen manure onto their cropland.

They also hired a neighbor to reshape their main cow yard to help with drainage. The earthwork was expected to make cow/calf access to water, feed, or bedding much easier, too, she said.

The Altmans use a John Deere 333G Compact Track Loader to load feed. In December, the machine worked great and saved them a lot of wear and tear around the farm. They needed to find time to bring the loader to the John Deere dealership for warranty work on the emission system.

With the mild winter, the waterers worked well. There has been only one small repair. The saying, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” is certainly true when dealing with waterers.

“I have been more meticulous about taking care of them through the years,” Amanda said. “Preventative maintenance sure saves time and cold fingers!”

Looking back at the past month, she added that the kids, Annabelle and Brant, were enjoying lots of activities. They were busy with swim team.

Their show cattle activities included attending the Minnesota Beef Expo, Oct. 20-23. They brought the Charolais composite calves, a Balancer heifer, and purebred Charolais heifers to the event.

“It was a good first outing for the kids and the cattle,” Amanda said. “They won a couple of classes. Annabelle was also a top 10 for youth showmanship, and Montana was pulled from her class for the final drive of showmanship.”

Over Thanksgiving weekend, they traveled to Howard, S.D., and Watertown, S.D., for livestock shows.

“It was a beautiful weekend, and we were able to do most of our show preparations outside,” she said. “We had a fun time, and the kids did well showing cattle.”

A blessed Christmas to everyone at Five Pine Cattle Co., and we hope that early calving goes very well!