Calving starts at Schafer Farms just as temperatures rise

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – The first two calves were born at Schafer Farms in mid-March – about 10 days ahead of schedule. Temperatures were a little warmer, the sun more powerful than in previous weeks. Spring-like weather made it a little easier for the early calves to thrive.
Lester and John Schafer, a father-son team, planned the breeding schedule last June to take advantage of the spring warmup. It was as easy as looking at a gestation table.
Right now, few things in farming are that simple.
“There are just so many unknowns right now – consumer energy prices, the cost of production, the world affairs, trade relations, and how much crop is Ukraine going to be able to grow this year,” John said.
He took a little time to talk about the issues he is facing, common to many farmers.
As a corn and soybean farmer, as well as a Purebred Hereford cattleman, John watches markets and input costs.
The Schafers sold some 2021 corn and soybeans early on and received a good price, but prices have gone higher. He’s still deciding when to sell the remainder of last year’s crops, and he’s selling new crop, too.
“I look back at some market advice from columnists in December and January and what they thought was going to happen,” he said. “It isn’t what we have now, so who knows?
“The pencil-pushing I have done – both corn and soybeans look to be profitable in the coming year, but with all these higher input costs, and it’s a long time until it’s ready to harvest, the price could go down. Believe me, I’m checking news all over the place and trying to figure out what is what,” he added.
There are significant input costs to think about. John hasn’t filled the fuel barrels yet, and diesel and gas prices are high. He also needs to purchase nitrogen. Spreading manure has saved him phosphate and potash, but there’s still anhydrous or urea to buy this spring.
The cattle market has been interesting. Feeder cattle prices are down some because of increased feed costs. The fat cattle market took a little dip, he said, and it remains to be seen how much that is affected by the war news, inflation, and high gas prices.
“It is hard to say, because the cattle fundamentals right now look good,” he said. “We are a little bit heavier on supplies right now, but as you get into the late spring and summer, numbers are supposed to decline some.”
While the retail beef price may get a little softer, the percent that comes back to the cattleman is probably going to be somewhat better because packers are sharing profit margins with feedlots.
With gas at or above $4 per gallon and food prices rising, John wonders if consumers will continue to purchase top-end beef cuts. The U.S. is offering a high-quality beef product, and cattle producers hope consumers will enjoy beef like they did during the pandemic shelter-in-place time. Consumers learned how to fix a steak or prime rib at home, but high prices could eventually slow down those purchases.
Also affecting the cattle market is the drought throughout the western United States. Cattle numbers will be dependent on how much rain those areas get.
John and Lester watched a couple of bull sales online recently. John’s cousin works for a ranch in Oregon that just held a bull sale. Schafer genetics are used in the herd, and prices that commercial cattle producers paid ranged from $5,000-$6,000 per head during the sale.
Then, watching a Montana bull sale featuring Purebred Hereford bulls, prices were $8,000-$10,000.
“Considering that area is a little short on moisture, that surprised me, but bull sales all around the country are looking strong this spring,” he said.
A bull that stays healthy can breed somewhere between 100-150 heifers or cows over a lifetime, he figured.
“With the top-performing bulls, those calves are worth more. There are some pretty good premiums for those top carcasses, so commercial cattle producers can justify paying more to get a good bull,” he said.
Purebred Hereford bull sales at Schafer Farms will be occurring soon, too. Prices for bulls in Minnesota aren't as strong as to the west, so producers will often come looking for high quality bulls here.
“I am pretty comfortable we’ll get them sold at a profit, but you get envious of those folks out west that get that kind of money from commercial breeders,” he said.
As far as feed prices for the cattle, the Schafers were fortunate to purchase hay and bedding this winter. Sweet corn silage was available for part of the winter, and distillers grains are available.
John continues to serve on the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) board, and the Minnesota Beef Council. As prices rise, he wonders how their budgets will change. It’s a question that will be asked soon.
“I’ve been thinking about the inflation and variables and how that’s going to affect budgets for organizations like that,” he said. “I know that costs are going to be up, but how much is anybody’s guess at this point.”