Calving starts at Schafer Farms just as temperatures rise

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – The first two calves were born at Schafer Farms in mid-March – about 10 days ahead of schedule. Temperatures were a little warmer, the sun more powerful than in previous weeks. Spring-like weather made it a little easier for the early calves to thrive.

Lester and John Schafer, a father-son team, planned the breeding schedule last June to take advantage of the spring warmup. It was as easy as looking at a gestation table.

Right now, few things in farming are that simple.

“There are just so many unknowns right now – consumer energy prices, the cost of production, the world affairs, trade relations, and how much crop is Ukraine going to be able to grow this year,” John said.

He took a little time to talk about the issues he is facing, common to many farmers.

As a corn and soybean farmer, as well as a Purebred Hereford cattleman, John watches markets and input costs.

The Schafers sold some 2021 corn and soybeans early on and received a good price, but prices have gone higher. He’s still deciding when to sell the remainder of last year’s crops, and he’s selling new crop, too.

“I look back at some market advice from columnists in December and January and what they thought was going to happen,” he said. “It isn’t what we have now, so who knows?

“The pencil-pushing I have done – both corn and soybeans look to be profitable in the coming year, but with all these higher input costs, and it’s a long time until it’s ready to harvest, the price could go down. Believe me, I’m checking news all over the place and trying to figure out what is what,” he added.