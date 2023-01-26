Cattle stay on the back burner in January

WILLMAR, Minn. – RJ and James Orsten continued with their chores at Orsten Turkeys and Cardinal Creek Cattle Co.

In his last report, RJ mentioned they had shipped an older flock of laying turkeys for butcher. Cleaning the barn from top to bottom was next on the list, with new laying turkeys scheduled to arrive in late January.

The layer barn has a concrete floor. Automatic nests are installed around the inside perimeter of the barn, as well as down the center of the barn. Hens are AI’d once a week. Each turkey hen hops up into the nest boxes to lay her fertilized egg.

“Every hour, it will ‘kick’ the bird out and then pull the eggs back to a conveyor belt, and bring the eggs to the end of the barn,” RJ explained. “There is a small table on the ground and the eggs are all pulled in. Our employees collect them and clean them off a bit and put them in flats – 60 eggs per flat.”

The eggs are washed and sanitized with hot water and a little bit of bleach. Then, they are put into a cold room. Humidity and temperature are closely monitored – the humidity is kept within 4 percent of their target. The temperature is maintained at 55-56 degrees with a range of no greater than 4-6 degrees.

“We have air conditioners if it gets too hot, and we actually have heaters if it gets too cold,” he said. “We have dehumidifiers if the moisture gets too high.”

Once a week, a truckdriver picks up the eggs and delivers the eggs to the hatchery. At the hatchery, the eggs are placed in the incubator for about 28 days or kept in cold storage for up to 14 days before incubation.

“Once the eggs leave the farm, they are not technically our eggs anymore,” RJ said.

When the poults hatch, they are taken to finishing barns for commercial turkey production.

Orsten Turkeys eggs have been exported around the world. Annually, Orsten Turkeys produces 4-4.5 million eggs.

“It keeps us busy,” he said. “It’s been in our family. James and I are the third generation, so it’s in our blood.”

Minnesota is home to 600 turkey farms, many of whom are multigenerational farms. Every year, Minnesota turkey farmers raise 40-42 million birds and consistently rank first in U.S. turkey production. The state’s turkey industry generates over $1 billion in economic activity and provides more than 26,000 jobs, according to the Minnesota Turkey Research and Promotion Council.

In mid-January, the countryside experienced a January thaw.

RJ and the crew continued with feeding and bedding the cattle.

He also consigned a bull to the Watertown Winter Farm Show on Feb. 8-11.

“It’s just to get our name out there a little more and be in a little different market setting,” he said.

Cleaning up the bulls and taking their pictures is the next assignment for Cardinal Creek Cattle Co. They will be selling bulls via private treaty this year.

Calving is scheduled for March and April, along with the potential for fieldwork. James and Jessica are also expecting their first baby in March.

A busy time is straight ahead!

A special thanks to the 26,000 employees that work in the Minnesota turkey industry.