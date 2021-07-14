Cercospora leafspot control takes center stage for July/August

HERMAN, Minn. – Dana Blume gave his July 5 Producer Progress Report from the cab of the sprayer.

He took a short break from spraying sugarbeets. It was the first Cercospora leafspot fungicide application of the growing season.

“We’ll continue with spraying every 10 days to two weeks through August,” he said. “The beets, overall, look pretty good, I think. They are hanging in there. We need water, but everybody does.”

The sugarbeet rows are closed.

“They’re still growing, so they’re finding water somewhere,” he said. “If it rains, and the beets keep growing, I will guess we will have pre-harvest the middle or end of August.”

Small grains in Grant County are about 10 days to two weeks away from harvest. Grasshoppers are showing up.

The sugarbeets, corn, and soybeans all needed rain in early July. Daytime high temperatures moved back above 90 degrees, but fortunately nighttime temps cooled off into the 60s and 70s.

The soybeans greened back up after iron deficiency chlorosis yellowing earlier in the growing season. The soybeans were sprayed with Liberty, twice, with some areas getting Xtend applied twice. The soybeans rows had mostly closed.

The corn showed some stress.

“It’s curled up pretty well right now,” he said, “but hopefully we get this rain in the next few days they are talking about.”

He guessed that corn pollination will occur around July 15-20. Dana expects a fair amount of variability based on available moisture.

Blume Farms assisted Riverview Dairy with hauling the harvested second cutting alfalfa, and the quantity was adequate for moderate drought conditions. Some of the alfalfa is irrigated, but even the crop that was not irrigated yielded okay.