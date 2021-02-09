Classification program brings value to Fritsche Dairy

NEW ULM, Minn. – The AMPI milk driver arrived Monday, Feb. 1, to find the Fritsche bulk tank missing one milking.

Paul Fritsche explained that the herd was scheduled for classification that day at 2:30 p.m. The cows were milked late the night before so they would have full udders for the classifier to judge. Their next milking would begin as soon as the scoring was complete.

It’s sort of like being in the show ring, Paul explained. A professional classifier evaluates 17 individual traits in five major dairy scorecard breakdowns. The “perfect” cow would score 100. An “excellent” rating is 90-97, with a “very good” rating being 85-89 points.

The Fritsches are always aiming to raise cows that are classified as “excellent.” They use the system to evaluate their herd and make mating decisions. A registered cow with a good classification score has more value, too.

Holstein Association USA classifies the Black and White Holsteins, Red and White Holsteins and Guernsey cows at Fritsches.

This particular day, the classifier was starting out at Nelson Dairy where Andrew Fritsche works. There was another stop, and then Fritsche Dairy was next.

Each cow on the classification system is evaluated once per lactation.

Things got a little mixed up due to COVID-19. After an eight-week delay last year, the cows were last classified in June 2020. Their next classification will occur in September 2021.

One good thing about the late milking on Jan. 31 was a calf was born while Paul was in the barn. A Registered Guernsey PAFarms Vampire Carmel-Ex 90 had a heifer bred by Whirlwind Acres Gary Expo. Both the sire and the dam were bred and raised at Fritsche Dairy. The sire is now used as a stud bull.