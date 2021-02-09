Classification program brings value to Fritsche Dairy

NEW ULM, Minn. – The AMPI milk driver arrived Monday, Feb. 1, to find the Fritsche bulk tank missing one milking.
Paul Fritsche explained that the herd was scheduled for classification that day at 2:30 p.m. The cows were milked late the night before so they would have full udders for the classifier to judge. Their next milking would begin as soon as the scoring was complete.
It’s sort of like being in the show ring, Paul explained. A professional classifier evaluates 17 individual traits in five major dairy scorecard breakdowns. The “perfect” cow would score 100. An “excellent” rating is 90-97, with a “very good” rating being 85-89 points.
The Fritsches are always aiming to raise cows that are classified as “excellent.” They use the system to evaluate their herd and make mating decisions. A registered cow with a good classification score has more value, too.
Holstein Association USA classifies the Black and White Holsteins, Red and White Holsteins and Guernsey cows at Fritsches.
This particular day, the classifier was starting out at Nelson Dairy where Andrew Fritsche works. There was another stop, and then Fritsche Dairy was next.
Each cow on the classification system is evaluated once per lactation.
Things got a little mixed up due to COVID-19. After an eight-week delay last year, the cows were last classified in June 2020. Their next classification will occur in September 2021.
One good thing about the late milking on Jan. 31 was a calf was born while Paul was in the barn. A Registered Guernsey PAFarms Vampire Carmel-Ex 90 had a heifer bred by Whirlwind Acres Gary Expo. Both the sire and the dam were bred and raised at Fritsche Dairy. The sire is now used as a stud bull.
It was too early to tell what the heifer looked like, Paul said, of the newborn calf. He was appreciative that Melanie Fritsche came out to the barn to help with the calf so he could finish up milking.
For Minnesota, weather conditions throughout most of January were mild. Highs generally reached into the 20s or even the 30s, so the dry cows and heifers rested in their outside pen. They had a nice shed to lay in but preferred their outside bedpack.
“They spend overnight in the shed, but now that the sun is out and there’s no wind, they’d rather be on the outside pile,” Melanie said in a Facebook post. “This tells us that they have enough body condition and a full belly if they’re out there ‘just chillin’.”
With the calendar quickly moving along, the Fritsches began making plans for the 2021 growing and harvesting season. As dairyists, harvest begins very early with cutting winter triticale followed by alfalfa around Memorial Day.
Andrew purchased an International 656 tractor with cab and hydrostatic transmission. The tractor will be used during the process of filling bags. With the tractor constantly moving as the bag fills, not having to push in a clutch all the time will be easier on the driver’s knees. If all goes well, the 756 might also be used for round baling, raking, and loading big square bales.
Paul was following along with the markets and decided to go ahead and sell some 2021 soybeans. Prices were in the profitable range, so it was time to make some sales.
With low gas and diesel prices, he also decided to fill all of the fuel barrels on the farm. He had an opportunity to purchase fertilizer, too. It was a good decision as the price rose by about $125 per ton after he locked it in. That was the equivalent of $10 per acre for corn production.
Normally, the Fritsches prefer to wait until closer to spring to lock in inputs for corn vs. soybeans. Sometimes there is quite a change in commodity profitability, but this year, Paul decided the opportunity was too good to pass up, and he’s going to use the fertilizer for corn production.