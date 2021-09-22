Cleanup, repairs continue with comfortable temps in Martin County

SHERBURN, Minn. – After the hot and dry summer of 2021, Minnesota’s September nights with temps of 50-60 degrees offered a cool balm to heal the overheated environment.

Harvest work at Krusemark Farms is progressing.

“We spent Labor Day and two more days chopping and bagging corn silage,” said Rochelle Krusemark. “Titus, Zeke (grandsons), and I made a great team, hauling forage wagons. The boys hooked and unhooked the wagons while I was their chauffeur (and supervisor).”

Rainfall remains sparse, so the Krusemarks were thankful for August rains.

“The crops look better than they did a month ago,” she said on Sept. 13.

In mid-September, the corn is one-quarter milk line and extended stage and moving toward black layer. They haven’t seen major stalk issues, but they are going to use their drone to scout for any potential corn lodging they can’t see from the road.

The soybean maturity varies across the fields, which is likely to make harvest more difficult.

“We have fields that are beginning to turn, some that will be ready to harvest within 10 days, and a couple of fields that will not be fun to combine because the maturity across the field varies drastically,” she said.

They are also completing maintenance on the forage boxes and the silage chopper before putting those away for the season. They plan to also replace the flighting in the incline augers from the grain pit to the grain leg.

The draper head is ready for soybean combining because it was used for triticale harvest. They will also inspect the corn head and make some adjustments to the combine.