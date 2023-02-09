WILLMAR, Minn. – The sun was shining on Minnesota’s livestock farms, but temperatures of 15 below zero in late January required lots of management.

Chores still had to be done at Orsten Turkeys and Cardinal Creek Cattle Co., said RJ Orsten, giving his Jan. 30 report.

In this report, RJ talked about the feeding and watering systems used for raising turkeys.

Water is always available via Ziggity poultry watering systems.

“Depending on the barn, there are two lines of Ziggity watering lines down either side of the barn,” RJ explained. “Every 1.5-2 feet, there is a water cup hanging down from the water line. They tip the cup down a bit, and the water comes out. That’s how they drink.”

Pelleted feed is delivered from an elevator in Willmar, he said. An auger system pulls the feed in from bulk feed tanks and through pipes to reach the feeder pans. ATF Feeder pans are attached about every 2 feet along the length of the barn. These are typically spaced about 10 feet away from the water lines.

Teaching the young birds to eat and drink isn’t very difficult, he said. Day old poults are fed atop tag paper that is placed on top of shavings. The Orsten Turkey crew gradually moves the feed toward the ATF Feeders.

“We teach them a little bit, but they are very curious, so they will go around and find their feed and water,” he said. “We shake the water lines and use a little different style (water cup) for the young birds. Once they figure it out when they are young, they know where the feed and water is when they are older.”

In one of James’ barns, there were 14,000 birds about 20 weeks old. They drank 1,500-1,800 gallons (24,000-28,800 cups) of water daily. That’s about 1.7-2 cups of water per hen per day.

Technology has greatly improved the ability of turkey producers to watch over their flocks.

There are water scales and feed scales to monitor drinking and feeding, but in addition, there are Rotem controllers that allow the Orstens to access the barns systems via phones or tablets.

“Our ventilation, our lights, our water and our feed are hooked up to that,” he said. “We can see how the barn is running based on that. We also have cameras in the barns that we can log into to check on the turkeys throughout the day.”

Every barn is also walked through at least once daily by the Orsten Turkey crew.

Environmental controls minimize temperature swings by no more than 5 degrees. This is especially helpful with the young birds and has improved their health. Fans and heaters automatically come on as needed.

“We have noticed a lot of improvement because the barns are temperature-controlled, with fewer temperature fluctuations,” he said.

The Orstens also invest in a quality environment for the cattle, but it’s a much different environment than the turkeys. Outside pens are bedded, and although roofed shelters are available, the cattle spend most of their time in the open pen.

The region experienced rain a couple of weeks ago that put a coating of ice on everything. Fortunately, a couple of snow squalls helped roughen up the yard surfaces. Ice buildup around waterers and bunks is a never-ending challenge.

In late January, the Orstens purchased a used John Deere tractor and a used Vermeer bale processor.

“It’s got an arm, so it can actually shoot the bedding into the pen over the bunk,” RJ said.

Having only used the bale processor for a week when he gave his report, he could already see the benefits.

“We don’t have to drive into the cattle pen to bed anymore,” he explained. “We can just drive along the feed bunk and shoot it, which is handy.

“No more jumping out of the tractor, opening the gate, jumping back into the tractor, moving ahead, then jumping out of the tractor to shut the gate so the cows don’t get out,” he added. “It’s been a nice upgrade so far!”

While calving isn’t until March and April, the process of planning for the 2024 calves is already occurring. Cardinal Creek Cattle Co. purchased a Pyramid Beef Registered Hereford bull, born in February 2022. Pyramid Crow Peak will arrive in April.

“The plan is to AI cows, and also sell some semen from him,” RJ said. “We’re excited to get him home and get some new genetics out of him.”