Corn planting completed; soybean planting continues for Paul Freeman

Early May 2021 in central Minnesota was cool and dry. Gardeners hauled plants outside for daytime highs in the 50s and 60s, and hauled them back inside at night when temperatures sank into the 30s.

For farmers, at least the cool temperatures were consistent. The cold soils slowed biological growth and germination, making it less likely that a late freeze would do harm.

“If you were going to order weather, you’d want to be able to plant day after day and get it done and then get some rain,” said Paul Freeman, giving his report on May 10. “Maybe that’s what will happen. We do know that weather averages itself out.”

He started corn planting on May 1 – about a week later than he’d anticipated. At the time of this report, corn planting was done and about one-third of the soybeans were in the ground. Pre-emerge spraying had not yet started.

“I checked the first cornfield and have a half-inch sprout on those seeds,” he said. “The seeds are in moisture, but we need warm weather.”

The fields that received minimum tillage worked up better, had more moisture, and were more mellow than fields that were worked more. Because of the dry weather, Paul “shallowed up” his spring tillage. Corn was planted at 1.5-2 inches deep.

“I don’t need to aerate the whole seed profile and dry it out,” he said. “That’s not important in this dry season. Other seasons, I have gone deeper on the wet soil in an effort to dry it out.”

One of his tasks on May 10 was picking up and planting soybean seed for a Pope County test plot. As one of three county soybean cooperators, he planted six rows each of about a dozen varieties in his plot. The plot is about 10 acres in size.