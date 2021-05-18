Corn planting completed; soybean planting continues for Paul Freeman

Early May 2021 in central Minnesota was cool and dry. Gardeners hauled plants outside for daytime highs in the 50s and 60s, and hauled them back inside at night when temperatures sank into the 30s.
For farmers, at least the cool temperatures were consistent. The cold soils slowed biological growth and germination, making it less likely that a late freeze would do harm.
“If you were going to order weather, you’d want to be able to plant day after day and get it done and then get some rain,” said Paul Freeman, giving his report on May 10. “Maybe that’s what will happen. We do know that weather averages itself out.”
He started corn planting on May 1 – about a week later than he’d anticipated. At the time of this report, corn planting was done and about one-third of the soybeans were in the ground. Pre-emerge spraying had not yet started.
“I checked the first cornfield and have a half-inch sprout on those seeds,” he said. “The seeds are in moisture, but we need warm weather.”
The fields that received minimum tillage worked up better, had more moisture, and were more mellow than fields that were worked more. Because of the dry weather, Paul “shallowed up” his spring tillage. Corn was planted at 1.5-2 inches deep.
“I don’t need to aerate the whole seed profile and dry it out,” he said. “That’s not important in this dry season. Other seasons, I have gone deeper on the wet soil in an effort to dry it out.”
One of his tasks on May 10 was picking up and planting soybean seed for a Pope County test plot. As one of three county soybean cooperators, he planted six rows each of about a dozen varieties in his plot. The plot is about 10 acres in size.
“We plant in our own fields and we line up our own weigh wagon, or however we want to get the data for our county yield book,” he said. “That comes out about Thanksgiving time.”
He gains a lot of information from putting in a seed plot.
“Every year I want to do a better job, and to do that entails the best genetics and switching up chemistries for herbicides so I don’t get resistance,” he said. “I spend part of the winter getting up to speed on these different things.”
Sometimes the information is too complex. He uses Centrol as his scouting and agronomy consultants. The chemistries used in farming today are complex and have to be used correctly. Paul mentioned that a Worker Protection Standard flyer arrived in the mail the other day. The flyer was 10 pages of fine print, single-spaced chemistry names and herbicides.
“The cost of a mistake if I misspell a name of a herbicide is just too expensive,” he said. “I need another set of eyes and guidance to get everything right.”
Hiccups with GPS/broken hoses
If you see a field along the freeway that Paul farms, try not to look at it too closely. Of course, the very public field is where his GPS signal decided to get glitchy and cut out.
“I’ve got 10-foot gaps, which prompted a call to the company,” he said. He learned the company was getting calls from Minnesota and Indiana with GPS signal challenges.
Apparently, some GPS satellites have reached the end of their useful life but haven’t been replaced.
“I called the GPS guy that I have dealt with before, and told him I had to have something different,” he said. “He had the equipment for me and a subscription buy-up on accuracy. I’m not a fan of that.”
Instead of three monitors, there are now four monitors in the tractor to watch. Getting planting and spraying done is the top priority, so Paul will do what has to be done with GPS for now.
Another headache occurred when a liquid fertilizer (popup) hose sprayed Paul’s pickup. The poor pickup has a tow bar in the front so it can be pulled behind a piece of equipment. Normally, it gets dusty and dirty, but leaving corrosive fertilizer on the exterior just wouldn’t do.
So, at the end of a long day, he knew he had to get out the power washer and clean up the pickup.
“It’s hard to do a really good job when you’re washing in the dark,” he said. “I’ve got it cleaned up for the most part. We’ll get it better cleaned out at the end of the season.”
Marketing maneuvers
Paul talked with his broker quite a bit about the fast run up in prices.
“I’ve ended up doing a substantial amount of margin calls, because a lot of my corn was priced at a decent profit at an earlier time,” he said.
He held onto the futures as the contract had a 40 cent under basis. By holding the corn, he ended up with a 50 cent improvement on basis. His strategy paid off.
Marketing is treated as a separate enterprise at the Freeman farm. Production is its own enterprise and has an operating loan. Marketing has its own operating loan, too.
Marketing is further separated into hedging and speculation.
“I don’t want to mingle speculation with hedging. I am very disciplined with the ‘spec’ account,” he said. “I do just one contract and normally it is low risk. I use a spread, and when I make $1,000, I get out.”
Operating a minimally-risky speculation account gives Paul more information for hedging and marketing. In addition to using futures contracts, he also uses options both in times of volatility or stability.
He uses different resources for speculation marketing vs. hedging marketing.
“For me, it makes sense to use futures,” he said.
Soybean checkoff work ahead
With Jim Call retiring from the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, Paul ran for the vacated director’s seat. He learned in early May that he was elected to the board.
The checkoff is half of 1 percent of soybean sales. Half of the dollars stay on the state level and half go to the national level.
“I’ll be putting in a couple of weeks each year in meetings to guide how my peers’ checkoff money is spent,” he said. “It takes very little from the farmer’s check, but it is very well invested.”
0521 Paul Freeman.jpg – Paul Freeman finished corn planting on Friday, May 7. He lost a day due to GPS satellites not being replaced when they get old. He ended up investing in a newer system and a subscription for greater accuracy. Photo by Paul Freeman.