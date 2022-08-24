Corn/soybeans begin grain/soy fill in August

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The days were growing shorter, and the workload list leading up to harvest was growing longer.

Just before we started following Far-Gaze Farms late this spring, the Petersons received a shipment of feeder pigs. In mid-August, the first load of the hogs went out. The hogs weighed 280-290 pounds each.

The Peterson crew was ready for the truck when it arrived at 4:45 a.m. The cool nighttime temperatures led to foggy conditions, so the truck driver had to be extra observant.

“They have scheduled unload times (at the packer), so the truck has to be on time,” said Bruce Peterson of the decision to load hogs so early in the morning.

More loads of finished hogs were scheduled for the end of August.

The Peterson crew had almost shipped the last of their 2021 corn. Most of it had gone to the grain terminal, but they had a few loads left to take to the local mill to grind into pig feed.

They received about 1.8 inches of rain in the first two weeks of August. Lawns had greened up with the rain, and that’s usually a good sign that the corn is doing okay. The crew hoped for a soaking rain yet this growing season.

The 2022 corn kernels were in the late milk/early dough stages.

“The one observation is we are seeing a little more tip back at the top of the ear – that’s something we don’t like to see, but I guess that’s probably not too surprising for how dry we’ve been,” he said.

They were watching for tar spot, which has spread throughout southeast Minnesota in the past three years.

Area agronomists were also putting out sticky traps to monitor rootworm beetle counts and to forecast rootworm pressure for 2023.

The Petersons haven’t used rootworm-traited corn after soybeans for the last few years. They have used the rootworm trait on all continuous cornfields.

“If rootworm pressure is building, we may have to go back to using rootworm-traited corn on first-year corn,” Bruce said. “We did that for years and went away from it because the rootworm pressure had dropped.”

A few wind/hail events went through the region in June causing damage to three or four cornfields.

“The hail – they decided on the loss at the time, but the wind damage will be deferred,” he said. “We’ll look at that again right at harvest.”

There was some green snap, but it looked as though the stalks snapped off above the ear. The plants were expected to make an ear, but with the loss of leaf matter, it is still impossible to know how much of an ear will develop.

The Petersons might have an additional wind claim depending on the difficulty of picking up downed corn from wind.

“We are covered on wind through October,” he said. “It’s very possible that we could have more wind damage going forward. Ultimately, they won’t settle it until right at harvest time.”

The field planted to sweet corn was about thigh-high in mid-August he said. It will tassel in September. There was a big difference in the quality of the stand where the Petersons had irrigated the sweet corn after planting vs. the dryland field corners.

The Petersons purchased about 600 tons of turkey litter from a neighbor to use on next year’s corn ground. They pushed the pile up, and it will sit in place until the current field of corn is harvested. Then, they will spread the litter and work it in with tillage.

For soybeans, he noted the earlier-planted (around May 5-6) varieties were not producing as many flowers and were filling pods. They raise 1.4-2.1 maturity soybeans, with the 1.4 maturity set up to mature first. The later-planted (May 20) varieties still had a lot of flowers in mid-August.

“We try to spread out the maturity a little bit so they are not all ready to harvest at the same time, or they could potentially get too dry on us,” he said.

Some Japanese beetles remained in the soybeans but didn’t reach the economic threshold for spraying.

Work on harvesting equipment began in the machine shop. The Petersons traded two combines for two upgraded used combines. The crew was busy switching over the lights from the older models to the newer ones. They installed their toolboxes, the tow hitches, and more as they prepared for the September harvest season to begin.

After the cold and wet start to the 2022 growing season, it is hard to believe the summer was almost over. Many Minnesotans hope warm weather can continue for a while yet.