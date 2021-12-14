Cows still grazing cornstalks in west central Minnesota

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – It turned windy and cold on a late Saturday afternoon – a warning that winter was arriving. Thick and heavy snow began falling shortly after dark, and by Sunday morning, Dec. 5, about three inches of snow laid on the ground.
The next few days were bitterly cold with windchills well below 0 degrees.
When temperatures returned to 20 degrees on Dec. 7, and the wind died down, it felt quite comfortable to Jared and Makayla Flower. They had plenty of work to do outside.
“We just keep plugging away,” Jared said. “The main thing is right now, we’re trying to keep cows out on cornstalks, which is saving us quite a bit per day.”
The Flowers work hard, and the cows do, too. With no nice bunk filled with corn silage, the cows instead must find ears or kernels of corn plus corn stover to eat throughout the day.
“That’s one thing for around here, cows need to be able to work for a living,” Jared said. “We’ll give them what they need, but after that it’s up to them.”
How long the cows will stay on cornstalks is a day-by-day decision. Staying on cornstalks saves $1.90-$2.50 per head per day.
“The feed prices are so high right now compared to last year at this time, or even two years ago,” Makayla said. “We’re close to double for feed expense compared to what we have spent annually the last two years. That’s where the savings with grazing cornstalks comes in helpful this year.”
Jared was very satisfied with the body condition score for the cows in early December. JMF cows are easy keepers that maintain their body condition on poorer feed resources.
In addition to free choice cornfield grazing and water, the cows have access to a mineral lick that provides protein and energy. Recently, the Flowers decided to use Mix 30, a liquid lick that is soy-based, rather than urea-based. Each cow is expected to consume one-third of a gallon of the lick product per day, which costs about 40 cents per head per day.
With the cows doing well on cornstalks, Jared and Makayla turned their attention to more than 475 feeder calves that needed daily feeding. Their ration includes corn silage, modified distillers grains, and grass hay plus water. Another 100 head are arriving soon, Jared said.
JMF replacement heifers have their own low energy ration.
“The reason we do that with our replacement heifers is we’ve found that you can get them a little too fat if you put them on a decent winter ration, so we try to hold them back,” Jared said.
The heifers breed well on the ration and are ready to grow and develop when they go back out on grass in the spring.
JMF just finished marketing 15 replacement heifers to four buyers.
“Some went north, and some went south, but they all stayed in Minnesota,” Jared said. “It was nice to wrap that up.”
With the JMF Herefords and SimAngus bull sale coming up the first Saturday in February, sale prep continues. The family started taking photos of their bulls for sale, and they will continue to take more photos throughout December.
“Picturing is always a crazy time because that’s your image that you put out there. It’s the first impression you put out on a set of cattle that you want to market, so we took a slug of pictures the other day, and we’re going to redo a few of them,” Jared said. “A decent photo isn’t good enough. You must have a good one to get the attraction.
“It’s no different than anything else. For as much quantity as there is to be sold out there, you have to give customers a reason to stop and look at what you have,” he added.
Jared and Makayla are looking forward to Christmas fellowship with their families and friends. With four young children, the couple isn’t likely to get an opportunity to sleep in on Christmas day.