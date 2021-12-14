Cows still grazing cornstalks in west central Minnesota

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – It turned windy and cold on a late Saturday afternoon – a warning that winter was arriving. Thick and heavy snow began falling shortly after dark, and by Sunday morning, Dec. 5, about three inches of snow laid on the ground.

The next few days were bitterly cold with windchills well below 0 degrees.

When temperatures returned to 20 degrees on Dec. 7, and the wind died down, it felt quite comfortable to Jared and Makayla Flower. They had plenty of work to do outside.

“We just keep plugging away,” Jared said. “The main thing is right now, we’re trying to keep cows out on cornstalks, which is saving us quite a bit per day.”

The Flowers work hard, and the cows do, too. With no nice bunk filled with corn silage, the cows instead must find ears or kernels of corn plus corn stover to eat throughout the day.

“That’s one thing for around here, cows need to be able to work for a living,” Jared said. “We’ll give them what they need, but after that it’s up to them.”

How long the cows will stay on cornstalks is a day-by-day decision. Staying on cornstalks saves $1.90-$2.50 per head per day.

“The feed prices are so high right now compared to last year at this time, or even two years ago,” Makayla said. “We’re close to double for feed expense compared to what we have spent annually the last two years. That’s where the savings with grazing cornstalks comes in helpful this year.”