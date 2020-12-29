Cows still out on pasture on Dec. 20 at Fritsche Farm

NEW ULM, Minn. – Paul and Melanie Fritsche had blue skies and cows on pasture just a few days ahead of Christmas 2020.

“Hard to believe it’s the 20th of December,” wrote the couple on their Facebook page. “Heifers and dry cows lounging on pasture yet sure saves on bedding, even though they have a bedded shed and bedded outside pile.”

With high temperatures reaching 30-40 degrees most days, the Fritsches kept their warm season tunnel ventilation fans running, too.

The weather made it easier for the dry cows and heifers to walk around safely – a definite plus as the Fritsches had a couple more cows ready to calf.

“They’re still out there scratching around to see what they can find for dried up grass, just because they can,” Paul said. “It’s saved on bedding. It saves on grain for the animals outside because they don’t take quite as much energy.”

When temperatures are below zero, the Fritsches add some fat to the feed for the cows and heifers staying outdoors. So far, there wasn’t any need for that.

A variety of activities were taking place at Fritsche Farm.

More calves were born – two Guernsey bulls and a Brown Swiss heifer. Paul would have liked one or two Guernsey heifers, but that didn’t happen this time.

The vet stopped by to check for pregnancies. There were some open animals that were culled.

“That’s just the way it is,” Paul said. “Things don’t always work the way you want them to in life.”

The Fritsches also completed their December Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA) milk testing during an evening milking and again the next morning milking. Paul and Melanie have long appreciated DHIA testing to find out how their cows are milking in comparison to similar cows in other herds.