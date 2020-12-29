Cows still out on pasture on Dec. 20 at Fritsche Farm

NEW ULM, Minn. – Paul and Melanie Fritsche had blue skies and cows on pasture just a few days ahead of Christmas 2020.
“Hard to believe it’s the 20th of December,” wrote the couple on their Facebook page. “Heifers and dry cows lounging on pasture yet sure saves on bedding, even though they have a bedded shed and bedded outside pile.”
With high temperatures reaching 30-40 degrees most days, the Fritsches kept their warm season tunnel ventilation fans running, too.
The weather made it easier for the dry cows and heifers to walk around safely – a definite plus as the Fritsches had a couple more cows ready to calf.
“They’re still out there scratching around to see what they can find for dried up grass, just because they can,” Paul said. “It’s saved on bedding. It saves on grain for the animals outside because they don’t take quite as much energy.”
When temperatures are below zero, the Fritsches add some fat to the feed for the cows and heifers staying outdoors. So far, there wasn’t any need for that.
A variety of activities were taking place at Fritsche Farm.
More calves were born – two Guernsey bulls and a Brown Swiss heifer. Paul would have liked one or two Guernsey heifers, but that didn’t happen this time.
The vet stopped by to check for pregnancies. There were some open animals that were culled.
“That’s just the way it is,” Paul said. “Things don’t always work the way you want them to in life.”
The Fritsches also completed their December Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA) milk testing during an evening milking and again the next morning milking. Paul and Melanie have long appreciated DHIA testing to find out how their cows are milking in comparison to similar cows in other herds.
“You can look in the bulk tank, but this way you know how each individual cow is doing,” he said. “We get our information put into the national system. We’ve been a strong supporter of DHIA and classifying our cattle for as long as I can remember.
“It’s a management tool for yourself, but it also helps the entire dairy industry by getting that information out there.”
He likes to use a race car analogy to describe why DHIA is important. The analogy goes, “Everyone can have the same engine in their race car and the same tires, but the driver makes a difference. It’s the same with DHIA. You can have the same genetics available, but it’s up to the producer to get the proper feed made and manage the cattle.”
Paul added that the milk price was “hanging in there pretty nice.” He’d checked the futures markets and prices had dropped. The Fritsches don’t contract any milk, so they accept the current milk price and use the Dairy Margin Coverage program as their risk management tool.
“We’re all in with the Dairy Margin Coverage program,” he said. “That gives us some protection there. In October, we got just a little bit of a payment, but I’m thinking the way things are looking for 2021, to look for some pretty good payouts for the first half of 2021.”
He kept an eye on the new crop grain prices to see if there were any opportunities to forward contract at a profit. He hadn’t found any prices that made him want to sell 2021 grain yet.
The farm kept the Fritsches busy, and with the lack of snow, their son, Andrew Fritsche, took a load of scrap metal to town. They had some trees they took down in the summer, and Andrew hauled a load of firewood to a friend.
Paul and Melanie, Paul’s dad, Arlon, Andrew, and their son, Dan, and his wife, Julie, and their children, Adam and Ryan, want to wish everyone the best for 2021. It’s been a historic year with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Fritsches’ thoughts and prayers are for control of the coronavirus and the reopening of society soon.
“As farmers, we always want to do a better job – get more production out of our cows – get a little better yield, we want to work to get a little better price, we always want to do things in a more timely fashion, but more than anything, we hope to get over COVID-19,” Paul said.