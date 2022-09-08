Despite rain in early August, third hay cutting is light

SLAYTON, Minn. – A band of short-term moderate drought developed just above the bottom two tiers of Minnesota counties – going from west to east. The northern third of Murray County was listed in abnormally dry conditions, despite 2 inches of rain early in August.

The Vos family farm was noting the effects of dry conditions when they decided to harvest their third cutting of alfalfa in late August.

“With the lack of rain, there’s not a lot out there,” said Ryan Vos. “It’s pretty thin, but it’s time to cut it.”

In years with more rain, the Voses cut and bale hay at the beginning of June, beginning of July, and beginning of August – with the potential for a fourth cutting at the beginning of September.

With a cold start to the growing season followed by minimal rainfall, the 2022 hay harvest occurred later than normal: mid-June, end of July, and the end of August. It’s unlikely a fourth cutting will be taken this year.

Ryan felt conditions were extremely dry at the end of August, but the row crops looked good.

“The corn was under stress during tasseling, so when you go through the start of tasseling with no rain and then during the pollination you don’t get a lot of rain, that’s definitely when you need it the most and the corn is under the most stress,” he said. “I think we’re going to be alright. I look around at the fields, and it’s not like the corn is wilting anywhere. There are a few places where it is sand and the corn is burned off.”

As far as stage of development, the corn was denting. He expected corn silage harvest sooner than later (likely before this article comes out on Sept. 9). The Voses were in the middle of getting the silage equipment ready to go. The equipment is only used a couple of weeks each year, so it takes a while to get it ready for harvest.

The soybeans looked better than the corn, in his opinion. The beans remained green as of Aug. 29.

There were a lot of grasshoppers in the fields. Airplanes were delivering insecticide.

“Most of our soybean fields were sprayed,” he said.

Weed concerns were minimal. While there were exceptions, the soybean fields remained table top clean with few weed escapes.

Both old and new crop soybean and corn bids remained strong in late August. Ryan’s marketing plan involves selling one-third of the crop ahead of planting, selling another one-third before the crop is harvested, and selling the final one-third after harvesting.

“I still hold true to that,” he said. “If you can be consistent in how you market – it doesn’t matter how you do it – you’re going to be successful. Marketing is about not just selling on a whim or when you think the market is up. Be consistent in how you do it, and you’re going to be more successful.”

In 2022, Ryan didn’t sell the total “second third” ahead of harvest because of his concern about final yields.

“When you have such little rain, you never know what you’re going to get, so you have to sell a little bit less,” he said.

The focus at Vos Farm centered on the wedding of Kyle Vos and Shanee Hanning over Labor Day weekend.

Having both Ryan and Mallory’s and Kyle and Shanee’s weddings in the same summer has been a source of joy and blessing, as well as a reason to give and take.

“When we were on our honeymoon, it would have been easy to take two weeks off – but knowing there are two weddings, we shortened things up a little,” Ryan said. “My brother gave me my time to get ready for my wedding, and I want to make sure he gets his time to get ready.”

From sibling rivalry as youth to farming partners as adults, the Vos brothers have learned to help each other through this changing time in their lives. It’s the dream of many grandparents and parents to see future generations get along and help each other out.