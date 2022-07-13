Double crop peas/sweet corn adds to July workload

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Gardeners plan about 60 days for their Early June peas to be ready for harvest, but that’s not always the case for large-scale vegetable production.

At Far-Gaze Farm, the peas were planted in mid-May and were ready to pick just 45 days later!

With several June days ranging from 85-100 degrees, the peas quickly put on flowers, pods, and peas – in just a week. In hot weather, the pea sugars can quickly turn to starch making them less desirable.

The cannery combine crew was scheduled for harvest on July 5, Bruce Peterson said.

Along with his son, Sam Peterson, and this reporter, Bruce scouted the field in late June. This pea variety sent out many tendrils. When the tendrils weave together, it forms a matrix that holds up all the plants.

The stand had an average number of pods, and the peas remained sugary and soft – but were changing fast.

The Petersons irrigated the pea field four times in hopes of producing a high quality and quantity crop.

They receive a bonus for quality, Bruce added.

Despite what many people would consider a holiday week, a time for relaxing and vacationing, the workload at Far-Gaze Farm was about to speed up.

Back in May, they decided to move ahead with planting corn rather than wait for hog manure pit pumping. There was so much rain at planting – the Petersons took any window of dry weather to plant, even if it meant holding off on manure application.

So, in early July, they needed their custom applicator to apply hog manure as soon as possible after the peas. Then, the Petersons planted sweet corn.

Not every acre planted to canning peas is double-cropped with sweet corn. The vegetable processors only allow double-cropping peas/sweet corn on fields that have irrigators.

If farmers want to grow peas as a dryland single crop, they are paid more, Bruce said, but it’s easier to get a return on investment with double-cropping.

Growing peas requires at least a five-year rotation to guard against root rot. Once root rot is in the soil, it’s likely permanent. In some fields, vegetable peas are no longer planted because of disease. Bruce talked with one farmer who is trying a six-year rotation for peas to reduce the disease threat.

Still, it’s worth trying to raise vegetables as a diversification.

If farmers can double-crop peas/sweet corn, they will also likely get a yield bump when planting field corn the next year.

The Petersons were looking for more rain. They received about 0.5-inch on June 29, bringing the total for June up to around 1.4 inches. That was about 2.6 inches less than they would have desired.

By late June, the field corn was waist-high, putting on leaves, and adding brace roots. It had a nice deep green color. Cooler weather helped relieve some stress on the corn, Sam said, but he was looking for more rain.

“I’d rather have it stressed now than when it’s pollinating,” he said. “Hopefully we can get some rain in July/August, and we should have a pretty good crop.”

The soil, he added, showed the effect of fast/packing downpours earlier this year, followed by soil-baking sunlight ahead of canopy closure. The soil was harder than a year ago. Healing rains will go a long way toward softening the fertile soil.

The soybeans had excellent plant health and were putting on blossoms. There were no signs of soybean aphids yet, and the soybeans were a deep green color. Pulling up one soybean plant, Sam measured the distance from the soil to the first node to determine how high to set the soybean head at harvest. Saving the combine from rocks is money in the bank.

The soybeans will receive a fungicide treatment to help with white mold control.

“In the fall, you may have greener stems, but you’ll have higher yields,” Bruce said. “It pays to apply fungicide on the soybeans.”

There were many projects to complete at Far-Gaze Farms. Bruce’s brother, Brian Peterson, had some concrete work completed for his new home. There was painting, sheet rocking, and a concrete garage floor to pour before the Petersons moved in. Tyler Peterson, Sam’s cousin, will also be building a new home soon.

Sam and his family have a home about two miles from the Far-Gaze Farm main site. He can see the home farm from his house and drive there in an easy 4-5 minutes.

He also lives further away than any other Peterson involved in the farm.

The multi-generational Peterson family has farmed together for over 100 years, and that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.