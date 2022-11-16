Drought persists as fieldwork comes to an end

SLAYTON, Minn. – Just under a half-inch of rain fell in early November at Vos Farms.

The parched soil soaked up the rain quickly.

“The ground is so hard with the lack of rain. I’ve never pulled up dry soil from 8 inches deep. We were still doing that after the rain,” Ryan Vos said. “Tillage was really hard on equipment this year.”

There were many points and shear bolts to replace. At times it was hard to find the parts, but they managed, Ryan said.

The South Dakota counties just to the west of Murray County showed some relief from the drought. Southeast Minnesota also was not in a drought. In between those two areas, southwest Minnesota remained in an extreme drought. Precipitation will be much appreciated before the 2023 growing season.

Besides tillage, the Vos family moved cornstalk bales off the fields. Vos Farms has always had a big square baler – the current model is a recent purchase. It’s used for making big square bales of alfalfa for the total mixed ration and cornstalk bales for bedding at the home farm.

Each 1-ton rectangular cornstalk bale fits perfectly into a manure spreader pulled by a tractor. Driving into each pen, the manure spreader’s horizontal beaters spread out the bedding.

For big round bales, they have a shredder available, as well. The hay sheds were full, so the Voses placed some of their big round bales into a line of “3-bale pyramids.”

November and December are important months for bookkeeping and number crunching. Ryan makes some of his decisions based on tax implications for the current year.

Each member of Vos Farms books their own seed and chemical.

“It’s income vs. expenses,” he said. “You don’t want to strap yourself down by booking everything ahead. You don’t want to wait either – you never know what the prices are going to be. You want to make sure you stay ahead of it to the best of your ability.”

He added that his dad contracts the farm fuel. Although diesel prices have come down from the summer highs, the price was still expensive.

Everything seems high-priced right now. Ryan sold his finished cattle and is ready to buy more. Prices remain very high for replacement feeder calves. Input costs remain high, too.

“A lot of it has to do with how expensive corn prices are, and people need to understand it’s really important to take care of your marketing early,” he said. “Right now is not the time to hold on to cattle to hit a homerun. Right now, that’s pretty sketchy, especially with how much input costs are going into the animals,” he said.

The end of harvest lined up with the end of the high school football season at Murray County Central. The team was beat by Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School on Oct. 29.

Then, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton was beat by Springfield High School. Springfield was playing Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the Minnesota Class A Quarterfinals, while Deer River High School played Mahnomen/Waubun. Fillmore Central High school was set to play Lester Prairie High school, while Minneota High School played Breckenridge High School.

“Football has always been such a huge part of my life, and it is something that will always be near and dear to my heart,” Ryan said. “If you look at our corner of the state, nobody thinks about us being anything to look at. Small population and communities, but we produce some of the best football across the state.

“It was a fun year for football, a fun year for coaching,” he added. “You look at all the competition and you take your hat off to them. They are great teams.”

Ryan and his new wife, Mallory, had a rivalry going all summer. A graduate of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Mallory hoped Murray County Central would play them in the state tournament. Perhaps it will happen in the future.

Now that football is done, Ryan is preparing to serve as the public address announcer at Murray County Central basketball games. In addition, he’s going to spend his time feeding cattle and pigs, as well as working at KJOE radio.

Just 26 years old, Ryan has relied on his father and grandfather for words of advice about what it takes to be successful.

“I have been very fortunate in my life,” he said. “Everything that I’ve done in my life, I’ve been extremely fortunate – all the cool opportunities and experiences. I wouldn’t trade any of them for the world.”

Minnesota Farm Guide would like to thank Ryan Vos for his reports during the 2022 growing season. We wish Ryan, Mallory, and everyone at Vos Farms good things in the years to come.