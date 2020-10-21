DOVER, Minn. – Two factors that Benjamin Storm couldn’t control had a major role in the 2020 crop year.
The first was rainfall, as it was mostly below-average; and the second was soil-type, as southeastern Minnesota has a lot of variability, so that determined the water-holding capacity.
Despite a lack of rain and soil variability, the Storms were still very satisfied with their 2020 crops.
Fieldwork began in earnest on April 22, with three days of spraying pre-emerge herbicide ahead of soybean planting.
Corn and soybean planting started on April 25. Ben planted corn, and his dad, Jacob, planted soybeans. Across the region, the first fields of sweet corn were planted on April 26, and it was raining on April 28.
“We’re a little over one-third done with soybeans and about 40-45 percent done with corn,” said Ben on April 28. “The field conditions are beautiful – it’s dry everywhere and we’re not used to planting in dry conditions like this.”
They strip-till corn and no-till soybeans. The main corn and soybean planting was completed by May 6, but the planter was kept out for custom seeding.
There was frost in the early morning of May 12.
Temperatures remained cool throughout May, and 3.5 inches of rain fell during May 16-17. Climate FieldView indicated 11.1 inches of rain for 2020, compared to 13.8 inches for the 10-year-average.
Then temperatures turned warmer in early June. A half-inch of rain was measured on June 2. By mid-June, the majority of the Storms’ soybeans had passed the first and second trifoliate. Early-planted strip-tilled corn was growing tall.
The growing season heated up. As of July 4, the farm was about 220 growing degree units ahead of the same day a year earlier. A 0.3-1 inch of rain was received that same day.
By July 15, the corn had fully tasseled and the soybeans had reached R1. Then, conditions turned dry. The dryness was disappointing because the crops had great potential. Fortunately, the crops on the heavy ground still had a dark green color with lots of leaves and at least an average crop looked possible on the lighter ground.
The home farm received about 2 inches of rain for all of July, with some sprinkles on Aug. 1. His cropland to the north and south received more rain.
With the arrival of August, the first little birds began to gather on overhead wires for migration south. Some chlorophyll began to slip away from tree and shrub foliage – especially any stressed by dry conditions, insects or disease. Shadows became more distinct/sharpened by the angle of the sun.
The Storms received about 1.3 inches of rain in mid-August. The soybeans and corn looked good on the heavy ground, while the crops on the sandier soils were holding their own.
As of Aug. 17, over 80 percent of corn had entered the dough stage across Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Ag Stats. That was six days ahead of the five-year average, and two weeks ahead of last year.
Benjamin talked with a neighbor that chopped corn-for-silage during the last week of August. Then, some good rain fell Aug. 27-28, with more rain on Aug. 30-31 near the farm. All told, about 2.8 inches of rain were measured.
A near-perfect September with some rain helped bring along the crops. Temperatures reached the low 80s on Sept. 14. The first soybeans were harvested Sept. 20-21, with acceptable yields. The corn reached black layer and was about 32-24 percent moisture in mid-September.
Ben reported 2.5 inches of hard and fast rain on Sept. 24. Clouds and precipitation slowed down harvest temporarily.
October was proving beautiful for harvest with highs mostly in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Soybean harvest really took off on Oct. 4, with hundreds of acres combined over the next few days.
Rain fell on Oct. 12.
“It would have been nice if it could have waited another couple of days,” Benjamin said that day. “We’re over two-thirds/three-quarters done. That’s pretty good for a week of combining.”
The soybean yields varied greatly across the fields.
“I farm some variable ground, and in one field – I saw variability from 20 bushels to 80 bushels on the monitors,” he said. “You go from sand to heavy black ground. We’ve had some good yields and we’ve had some poor yields, but the average is better than last year.”
A couple of shaker arms on the combine had come apart, and the dealership had come out to repair those, so that took time. The Storms were also hauling all of the new soybeans directly to the Port in Winona. Prices were excellent at well over $10 per bushel cash.
“We’re a solid $1 per bushel over where we thought we were going to be,” he said.
The corn was drying down quickly, and it looked like an excellent crop. There were reports of corn already at 15.5 percent moisture as of Oct. 12.
“That’s going to speed harvest because we don’t have to wait on the dryer,” he said. “Last year, we were combining a lot of 20-25 percent corn. We could only combine half the day and let the dryer catch up to us. If we can combine a lot of 18 percent corn this year, that’s going to be speed up our harvest significantly.”
Throughout harvest, Ben was thankful for his parents, his uncle and his wife, Natalie, and the children, McKenzie, Milo, Erma and Waylon.
“Natalie makes sure we’re well fed every day,” he said. “Mom brings lunch to the field some days so Natalie doesn’t have to load all of the kids up. It’s basically a family operation around here.”
We want to thank Benjamin Storm for his timely and interesting reports this growing season. Because of the shelter-in-place guidelines, it was only possible to visit with the Storms one time in person. Benjamin and Natalie were very kind to share their photos on Facebook and give permission to use any of their farm photos. For anyone who would like to continue to follow along with the Storms, please visit their Facebook pages for continued highlights and farming fun from southeast Minnesota. Thank you!