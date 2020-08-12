DOVER, Minn. – Update: on Aug. 9, the Storms received 0.9 inch rain that was much needed.
The U.S. Drought Monitor wasn’t showing any dry areas in southeast Minnesota, but the soybeans on sandbars were showing some stress in late July.
The dryness was disappointing because the crops had great potential. Good planting conditions and reasonable rain for May and June had brought on an outstanding-looking crop.
Fortunately, the crops on the heavy grounds still had a dark green color with lots of leaves, and at least an average crop looked possible on the lighter ground.
Benjamin Storm looked at his phone weather information to review rainfall on the farm. It was just shy of 2 inches for all of July, with some sprinkles on Aug. 1.
“We could really use a rain to finish the corn, and these top clusters in the soybean fields – there’s a lot of flowers. If we don’t catch a rain soon, they’re not going to make anything, unfortunately. We’re taking our top-end yield off with this dryness,” Benjamin said.
His cropland about 4 miles to the northeast received an extra 1.6 inch of rain. His farmland about 15 miles to the southeast also received some more. Why the rain had missed the home farm and some of the lighter soils seemed like the luck of the draw.
Growing degree day units in 2020 have added up more quickly than in the last two years.
“All of our corn was fully tasseled on July 15 this year, and that’s when we saw our first tassel last year,” he recalled.
With the arrival of August, the farm work transitioned from nurturing the crops to preparing for harvest. Grain bins were cleaned out and there were 6-8 loads of corn left to haul to the elevators in Winona, along the Mississippi River.
“The goal is to be empty by this time of year usually,” Ben said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t had the opportunity to price that last corn. The price hasn’t been good at all. I think right now it’s like $2.87 at the river – 28-cent basis, they really widened that, it was 18 cents a week ago.”
Along with delivering corn, the Storms worked on the combine in the shop. The knives were flipped and ready to re-install. Ben needed to replace the straw chopper hammers and some chains. There was a sprocket on the clean grain elevator that needed fixing, and a grain tank auger to replace.
Ben was going to need to help with the grain tank augers as they were heavy. He was going to use a pallet and a forklift to work with the augers, so there was still some problem solving needed to figure out how to do that.
“I don’t want to carry that thing down the ladder by myself. It’s heavy. I had enough fun wrestling it out of the grain tank to get to the back by the motor,” he said.
Out in the barns, the pigs were staying healthy and growing. The family prepared for a Winona County 4-H show on Aug. 5.
McKenzie, age 10, worked on 4-H projects this summer. She made a friendship bracelet last year using a cardboard loom and was going to be making another one this year. Projects are sent out from the Extension office for youth who are interested, but it wasn’t quite the same as attending project meetings and other 4-H events in the county. Still, families have been doing their best to make the summer of 2020 as normal as possible for children.
On July 30, Gov. Walz announced a plan to open school in Minnesota. The plan used data for opening K-12 schools based on a 14-day COVID-19 Case Rate by County plan. It looked as though the Storm kids could attend elementary school in-person based on local COVID-19 rates through July. That was more-than-okay with the Storm family. McKenzie will be going into fifth grade and Milo will be going into first grade.
With the arrival of August, the first little birds began to gather on overhead wires for migration south. Some chlorophyll began to slip away from tree and shrub foliage – especially any stressed by dry conditions, insects or disease. Shadows became more distinct/sharpened by the angle of the sun.
The seasons continued their passage, and folks across Minnesota also hoped for a return to pre-COVID-19 normalcy. Many grain farmers prayed for more rain to bring a full corn and soybean crop to fruition.