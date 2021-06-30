Extra shot of rain staves off drought for now

HERMAN, Minn. – A little extra rain in Grant County helped the early-season crops at Blume Farms. About 1.5 inches of rain fell in the first three weeks of June.

It was just enough rain to get the sugarbeets, corn, and soybeans growing well, with roots burrowing deep to find moisture.

Dana Blume dug into the soil on June 20 after a half-inch rain and found about 1 inch of dry soil between the topsoil moisture and the subsurface moisture.

“Our crops look really pretty nice for where we’re at right now. We’re definitely on the dry side,” he said on June 21. “We’re getting enough to survive, but that’s about it.”

The corn stood about waist-high and will likely reach shoulder-high by the Fourth of July.

Sugarbeet rows had closed, which was early for most years.

The corn herbicide applications were done, but some of the soybean fields will need another herbicide application.

“I guess the biggest problem we’re having right now is some of our iron deficiency chlorosis in our soybeans is showing up,” he said. “I think there are some soybean cyst nematode issues that are showing up a little bit too. We have hit-and-miss spots that are kind of yellow in the soybeans, but we have that every year.”

Soybean rows will close in early July.

Additional herbicide applications are needed for sugarbeets, and spraying for Cercospora leafspot will start soon, Dana said.

The new projects for June included construction of a new 110,000-bushel grain bin at Blume Farms. The crew put up about three rings per day. The Blumes have set up their grain bin site at the end of their driveway, so they have good access to three-phase 480 high voltage. The grain bin location at the end of the driveway also keeps the dust and dirt away from the beautiful Blume home.