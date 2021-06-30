Extra shot of rain staves off drought for now

HERMAN, Minn. – A little extra rain in Grant County helped the early-season crops at Blume Farms. About 1.5 inches of rain fell in the first three weeks of June.
It was just enough rain to get the sugarbeets, corn, and soybeans growing well, with roots burrowing deep to find moisture.
Dana Blume dug into the soil on June 20 after a half-inch rain and found about 1 inch of dry soil between the topsoil moisture and the subsurface moisture.
“Our crops look really pretty nice for where we’re at right now. We’re definitely on the dry side,” he said on June 21. “We’re getting enough to survive, but that’s about it.”
The corn stood about waist-high and will likely reach shoulder-high by the Fourth of July.
Sugarbeet rows had closed, which was early for most years.
The corn herbicide applications were done, but some of the soybean fields will need another herbicide application.
“I guess the biggest problem we’re having right now is some of our iron deficiency chlorosis in our soybeans is showing up,” he said. “I think there are some soybean cyst nematode issues that are showing up a little bit too. We have hit-and-miss spots that are kind of yellow in the soybeans, but we have that every year.”
Soybean rows will close in early July.
Additional herbicide applications are needed for sugarbeets, and spraying for Cercospora leafspot will start soon, Dana said.
The new projects for June included construction of a new 110,000-bushel grain bin at Blume Farms. The crew put up about three rings per day. The Blumes have set up their grain bin site at the end of their driveway, so they have good access to three-phase 480 high voltage. The grain bin location at the end of the driveway also keeps the dust and dirt away from the beautiful Blume home.
“The bin crew got started this week, which is good, because getting equipment and bins has been a challenge this year with COVID,” Dana said. “I’m glad it’s going up.”
In the shop, the farm crew started to work on the trucks for DOT inspections in July. The Blumes will also start work on the sugarbeet harvesting equipment. The corn head and flex head will need going through later this summer.
Getting parts or equipment in has been challenging with delays in manufacturing or logistics, Dana added.
A new John Deere combine was expected to arrive in July. The Blumes lease one combine and put a lot of hours on it each year. For their farm, it works well to lease a new combine every two or three years.
“Hopefully everything clicks, and it shows up on time when it’s supposed to,” he said. “It comes with tires, but we have tracks we’ll put on it if it gets muddy.”
The next cutting (second crop) of alfalfa hay at Riverview Dairy was slated to begin June 23. Some of the hay is irrigated, but most of it is not. The first crop of hay had great tonnage.
The Blume family was very busy in late June, so it was nice that farm work slowed down a little. Charlie is playing baseball, while Addison is playing softball and summer basketball.
“They keep busy playing ball,” Dana said. “It’s just our typical everyday stuff around here.”