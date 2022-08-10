Far-Gaze Farm moves into back half of 2022 growing season

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – July 25 was an exciting day at Far-Gaze Farm. The Petersons hosted an official U.S. House Ag Committee Farm Bill Listening Session.

Bruce, Chris, and Brian Peterson, plus their families, were asked by Les Anderson, liaison for Congresswoman Angie Craig (D-Minn.), if they would hold the meeting in their farm shop.

Agreeing to host, Bruce participated in a Zoom call a couple of weeks ahead of time. This was the first 2023 Farm Bill listening session held in the Midwest.

Organizers worried about weather, but it was an ideal day.

Ahead of time, the Petersons emptied the shop, cleaned everything up, and shut the machine shed door to keep the insulated building comfortably cool. Ceiling fans helped circulate the air, but during the actual two-hour hearing, it was so nice that the wall-size south door was left wide open.

Attending with Craig was House Ag Subcommittee Chair Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.

The Petersons hoped more members of the House Ag Committee would have attended. Originally, the listening session was scheduled for late August, but was moved forward a month to accommodate more members.

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) was expected to attend, as well as Congressman David Scott (D-Ga.), but neither was there.

Despite only two House members, the listening session offered many individuals time to share their priorities for the next farm bill.

Bruce estimated 150 people attended the listening session.

“I really didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I contacted a few people, but how all these people found out about it – the staff for the Ag Committee did a pretty good job of letting people know. Certainly, there was a wide variety of groups represented.”

He was surprised by how much interest various non-profit food shelf groups showed at the hearing.

“Nutrition programs are a huge part of the farm program, but I never expected to actually have people at this meeting representing food shelves,” he said. “It’s good they were there, and it’s a wakeup call for some people that might have a narrow view of what the farm bill does.”

He added that Bustos and Craig reached the farm just ahead of the listening session but stayed for about 30-40 minutes following the session so people could visit with them.

Back to farming

After the listening session, the crew at Far-Gaze Farm returned to their everyday duties and chores.

“There’s always a list of things to do, but we’re still hauling corn this morning,” Bruce said on Aug. 1. “There’s not a lot of corn left to haul, but we’re not done yet.”

The main farm site’s rain gauge measured 1.4 inches rain in June, and 3 inches in July for a total of 4.4 inches.

“That’s more typical of a monthly average than would be for two months,” he said.

The Petersons farm outside the county border, and some rain reached the fields that are further away.

“We hope we catch some more unexpected rain. They are talking a little bit of a chance midweek, but not anything real widespread,” he said. “For the most part, the crops on the heavier soils are hanging on yet, the question is how much subsoil moisture do we have left, and how much rain do we get in August.”

The corn was tasseled, except for the sweet corn that was planted in July. The soybeans were R3 to early R4 (full-pod).

Fungicides were being applied to all the soybean acres and a portion of the corn acres.

Insect concerns included some Japanese beetles, although numbers were too low for treatment. Soybean aphid counts were 5-6 aphids per soybean plant. There were a few spider mites in “droughty knolls or along field edges,” that remained below threshold levels.

“We’ll keep monitoring them,” he said. “The question is how many are there going to be 2-3 weeks from now.”

Rootworms appeared. The Petersons noticed some lodged corn in mid-July following a storm. They checked and found some root feeding.

“It’s corn’s fourth year in a row, but it has the rootworm trait in it,” he said. “Still, I think the rootworm counts are higher than they’ve been the last two or three years.”

Late July is a good time to enjoy Minnesota’s great outdoors, and the Petersons did just that.

The Rice County Corn and Soybean Growers hosted a food stand at the Rice County Fair. In addition, Bruce and his wife, Carol, took a few days to travel to Bayfield, Wis., for a short vacation. Then, it was on to Farmfest on Aug. 3.

Already, the evening light was growing shorter. Cicadas buzzed in the trees. Parents made back-to-school shopping lists.

There was still plenty of summer, but the little birds already gathered on telephone lines. The bucks had their peach fuzz antlers back. The summer gardens gave their produce.

Off in the distance, like a farm couple returning from their evening stroll, fall was returning once again.