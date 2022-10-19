Far-Gaze Farms row crop harvest in full swing

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The rain stayed away in October, and farmers in Rice and Dakota counties kept harvesting at a fast pace.

The Petersons worked long hours bringing in the soybeans and corn. They also prepared and fertilized the fields for spring planting. Each field had its own fertility plan.

Bruce Peterson gave his Oct. 10 report while working in a skid loader.

He was loading turkey litter they had bought back in August into a spreader. Following first-year corn harvest, the turkey litter is spread and tilled into fields for second-year corn.

Far-Gaze Farms’ soybean harvest was completed on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

“There was quite a range of yields on the soybeans,” Bruce said. “Overall, we were down about 3-3.5-bushels per acre from last year. The overall average was solid, so we’re happy with that.”

A lack of rain was the limiting factor, and Northfield was a dividing line this year. Soybeans raised to the south received more rain and yielded well. Soybeans raised to the north had lighter rains and yields were variable depending on soil type.

Corn harvest was in full swing by Oct. 10.

They first combined 98-day corn that was planted May 10-15. Harvest moisture level was 22-24 percent.

Next, they switched to some 104-105-day corn that was planted the first week of May. That corn was also about 22-25 percent moisture.

“It’s been warm and dry, so once the corn is mature, it is drying down pretty fast,” he said.

The crew took time to wash semis and blow off the combines between cornfields. They hoped to minimize spreading of tar spot between fields.

“There is a lot of tar spot out there,” he said. “It came late enough that I don’t think it impacted yields in this area, but there is a lot of it out there. That is a concern for next year.”

The Petersons spent some time checking cornfields and prioritizing the order for combining. They tried combining a couple of fields that were 26-27 percent moisture – too wet. They’ll wait a while for those fields to dry down more.

They also tested stalk strength. In most cases, the stalks are stronger than a year ago.

“Last year, the stalks broke down earlier, so maybe we just have some good varieties because we’re not seeing stability issues,” he said.

The harvested corn was taken home for running through the big corn dryer.

With weather in the 70s, the drying unit was successfully drying corn to 15-15.5 percent moisture at a rate of 3,500 bushels per hour. The high-capacity dryer investment has been worth it. Last year, they dried and delivered high quality grain early in the fall to receive premiums.

This year, the Petersons are again hauling early harvested 2022 corn to a feed mill and an ethanol plant to receive harvest premiums. Off-farm inventories are low, but that will change as many farmers finish up soybean harvest and move into corn harvest.

The corn yields are variable, Bruce said. One irrigated farm was up to the mid-250s, and some dryland fields are yielding a little under 200 bushels per acre.

“So far, the corn yields are 10-15 bushels better than we expected,” he said. “A lot of what we picked is some of the earliest-planted corn. We’ll see how some of this later-planted corn yields.”

Generally, the Petersons raise two years of corn followed by a year of soybeans. The corn stalks are tilled under after the first-year corn, but the second-year corn stalks are left ahead of soybeans. They don’t do anything on soybean stubble, except a few fields receive anhydrous ammonia. Unless it rains soon, it could be difficult to make any fall applications of anhydrous.

They also purchased some potash and phosphate fertilizer in early October. They planned to start spreading phosphate around Oct. 15.

When Bruce gave his report, he added that the sweet corn processing facility still had them in the queue for harvest. Sweet corn processing continues until about Oct. 20, so it’s possible the field will be harvested soon.

If the Petersons receive word that it won’t be harvested as sweet corn, they will have the opportunity to either sell it as silage to a livestock producer, or they will till it under.

Sweet peas and sweet corn are planted in a five-year rotation to prevent the spread of disease. They have already selected their field for 2023 vegetable production. It’s a nice field directly west of this year’s field, with good irrigation.