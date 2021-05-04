Farmer is chosen profession for Paul Freeman

STARBUCK, Minn. – The soil calls out to Paul Freeman each spring and tells him it’s time to plant.

“I have always wanted to farm, so when I was 8 or 10, I told Dad, ‘I’m farming,’” said Paul, 63. “I started out farming in 1979.”

2021 will be his 42nd year as a full-time farmer. This year’s crops are corn, soybeans, and non-GMO soybeans. He’s also very involved with the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, the membership arm of Minnesota Soybean.

He and his wife, Roberta Freeman, live in Fergus Falls, Minn., and own farmland and CRP near Lengby, Minn., in Mahnomen County. The farmland, which is in the White Earth Reservation, was purchased from Roberta’s parents and is rented out to neighbors.

Paul spends most of his time farming in Pope County, as well as Douglas County.

From the cab of his CAT MT 865 Challenger track tractor, on April 19 near Starbuck, he gave his first Producer Progress interview. The tractor pulled a blue 5300 Nutri-Placr followed by an anhydrous ammonia tank.

“Here, we’re running fairly black and heavy ground. I’m just running straight anhydrous,” he said. “I will add N-Serve (Stabilizer) with the anhydrous on the lighter/coarser soils.”

He feels anhydrous is a good fertilizer choice because it is less expensive than some forms of nitrogen. There have been a lot of problems with pocket gophers, and anhydrous seems to keep them at bay, at least for a while.

He explained that anhydrous enters the soil as a liquid, turns to a gas right away in the soil, bonds with the soil moisture, and is available more quickly than other forms of N.