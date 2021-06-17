Farmers make best of challenging June 2021 heat wave

SHERBURN, Minn. – With hot, windy, and dry growing conditions, Rochelle, Brad, and AJ Krusemark nursed along their young crops in June.

“We finished spraying to terminate the cover crops prior to the excessive heat wave,” said Rochelle on June 8. “The replanted corn emerged quickly and is growing. We will most likely be spraying the replanted corn late this week.”

The Krusemarks farm on 22-inch rows that canopy quickly.

Their farming practices include strip-tilling and injecting liquid nutrients from the hog barn pits in the fall – or applying dry phosphorus, potassium, and trace minerals on fields slated for corn production ahead of the next season.

At spring planting, they apply 32 percent liquid nitrogen and Pivot Bio PROVEN microbes.

Later in the growing season, the Krusemarks use Y-drop sprayer attachments to apply additional 32 percent liquid nitrogen as determined by tissue-sample tests.

Despite the difficult growing conditions, the crops are growing well, Rochelle added.

The livestock enterprises – pigs, cows, and chickens – required attention with the heat also.

Brad completes daily pig chores and most routine repairs in the hog barns.

“The temperatures are more typical of August in Minnesota, but we cannot worry about that which we cannot control. We make sure fans and curtains in the barns are working to keep the pigs comfortable,” Rochelle said.

AJ feeds the cattle. His wife, Maria, and the kids: Titus, Zeke, and Silas, checked and repaired fences to keep the cows and calves in.