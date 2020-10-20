LAKE BENTON, Minn. – Corn harvest was moving along quickly for Bob and Jon Worth in October.
“What a beautiful day and a very fun harvest. We have not had one for many years! So far, great,” Bob said.
Corn planting started back on April 21 on top of the Prairie des Couteau. The 2020 season was starting off just a little bit cool, but farmers were willing to plant as the weather forecast called for temps into the 60s with a little rain. As of Monday, April 27, Worth Farms had finished planting corn and expected to start on soybeans in the next couple of days.
Soybean planting was completed on May 3, followed by a nice rain on May 4-5.
Temperatures dropped below freezing in the early morning hours of May 7-12, but the soybeans were not up yet. The corn turned yellow, but the growing point remained belowground.
Temperatures were expected to stay above freezing for the rest of May.
During his 50 years of farming, Bob said 2020 is one of the easiest plantings he has experienced. There were no breakdowns, just a few hours of fertilizer tardiness.
There was a new project at the Worth home farm – a new 33,000-bushel soybean air bin. Concrete was poured the first week of May.
By May 20, soybeans were emerging. Rows of two-leaf corn were easy to see in nearby fields. That same day, the new bin was already up, and the electricians were finishing their work.
In early June, rain was needed as hot (90 degrees) and windy conditions were drying out soil surfaces. Some hail fell on the Worths’ soybeans, and the crop adjuster stopped by to see if the damage was significant. They determined that replanting wasn’t needed on the farms.
The wind continued to blow in mid-June with consistent wind over 20 knots, and gusts closer to 40 knots per hour for June 13-16. Finally, rain arrived on June 18 (1.5 inches), then another 0.5-inch on June 20. There was adequate subsoil moisture as the tile lines were still running.
As of June 22, the corn was thigh-high, and the soybeans were at least 10 inches tall with blossoms.
In early July, the Worths received 1.2 inches of rain. Corn reached 6 feet in height, and soybeans were well over a foot. Another 1.3-2.3 inches fell over the next few days. Two weeks later (July 14), the 92-95-day corn was about 80 percent tasseled and some of the silk was already pollinated. The field corn stood 9 feet tall. Brace roots had developed, and the stalked looked strong.
Another 0.3-1.5 inches of rain fell across the region in late July, but in August, the rain shut off.
To the south, 10 million acres were affected by a derecho on Aug. 10 that crossed Iowa and moved into Illinois. Tornadoes, hail and heavy rains led to flooding and storm damage in Minnesota.
Corn and soybean prices began to rise as a result of the derecho damage.
“We haven’t had any bad weather,” Bob said on Aug. 17, speaking of Lincoln County. He was looking for some rain. Fertility and subsoil moisture remained adequate to produce good crops, but there was concern that soybeans would lose their top end yields.
The corn ears reached early dent. Early soybeans (0.7 maturity) had almost reached R7 (full seed). Later-maturity soybeans were done blossoming and the pods were filling out.
Worth Farms finally received 0.5-1.2 inches of rain on Aug. 30. Without rain, what looked like record yields in late July were downgraded to above-average or average in late August.
As of Aug. 31, the soybean leaves were already dropping.
Moving into September, corn silage was being chopped across southern and central Minnesota.
Some frost arrived on Sept. 8-9, but it was too early to tell if the frost had hurt soybean yields or corn test weight.
“About 90 percent of our beans were past frost damage,” he said. “The leaves had either dropped or were all yellow. Most of our corn is black-layered, so it is pretty much safe.”
Early soybeans were ready to harvest on Sept. 14, and the Worths started on Sept. 15. Moisture levels on the 0.7 soybeans varied from 13-16 percent.
The derecho, dry conditions across Iowa, and additional export demand from China fueled a continued rally in prices.
A nice surprise was larger yields than Bob had expected.
“The yield is better than I anticipated by 3-5 bushels,” he said. “That’s really good – so far. We can always run into a snag, but I think we’re going to be okay.”
Across the region, farmers hauled as many soybeans as they could to town to take advantage of good prices. Bob and Jon finished the 2020 soybean harvest on Sept. 30.
Bob gave his final report on Oct. 12, as the Worths completed some early morning semitruck repairs. One truck had an oil leak and a power steering issue. Another truck needed work on the brakes.
First off, he wanted to thank the Lake Benton, Tyler and Arco Volunteer Fire Departments for putting out a significant grass fire on the edge of Lake Benton. The fire came so close to town that some families began to load up their belongings from their homes.
There was some light rain across the region that same day, but conditions remained very dry.
After working on the semis, the Worths expected to be combining corn in the afternoon of Oct. 12. They had finished about 30 percent of the corn harvest by that date.
“There is a lot of corn,” Bob said. “One day we had to quit – when we started the corn was 22-24 percent, so it takes a while to dry it. Now the corn is all down to 15-18 percent moisture.”
Bob’s 50th year of farming will continue for a couple more months, but the 2020 growing season has come to an end and so do our reports with him this year. What his 51st year of farming will involve remains to be seen, but you can be sure there will be new things to experience and enjoy!
We want to thank Bob Worth for his great reports during his 50th year of farming. Congratulations to everyone at Worth Farms on this accomplishment! To follow along with Bob and Gail’s many farming adventures and experiences, visit their Facebook pages.