LAKE BENTON, Minn. – Several inches of welcome rain fell across the Buffalo Ridge in July, but in August the rain shut off. To the south, 10 million acres were affected by a derecho that crossed Iowa and into Illinois. To the north and east, tornadoes, hail and heavy rains led to flooding and storm damage in Minnesota.
“We haven’t had any bad weather,” said Bob Worth, on Aug. 17, speaking of Lincoln County. He was looking for some rain.
Fertility and subsoil moisture remained adequate to produce good crops.
The corn ears reached early dent and the stalks continued to look so healthy. Some growers were spraying corn.
Early soybeans (0.7 maturity) were planted in late April and had almost reached R7 (full seed). Later-maturity soybeans were done blossoming and the pods were filling out. It was early for the R7 stage, but the whole crop remained ahead of schedule. The later varieties could put on more blossoms and pods if there was sufficient rain.
Neither white mold nor soybeans aphids caused concerns.
“They will be maturing very soon, because all of the soybeans – all the way to the top are like ‘little lima beans’ now,” he said. “They’ll be turning in another week to 10 days.”
Bob and Jon Worth kept going through the harvesting equipment. The trucks were getting Department of Transportation safety checks completed. The combine had already been checked over at the dealership and was calibrated for harvesting soybeans.
Like farmers across the region, the Worths heard about the derecho, a line of severe thunderstorms, that brought widespread agricultural and structural damage across rural and urban areas of Iowa, on Aug. 10, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. “Damage to crops, grain bins and structures was catastrophic with millions of acres of damaged corn and soybeans,” said the Department of Ag in their Aug. 17 Crop Progress and Conditions report.
Bob and his wife, Gail, want to remind everyone that you are never alone in these situations.
“The state of depression is going to set in,” he said. “People have to watch out for their neighbors. “We are coming off of some really bad financial years in farming, and now this is on top of that. It’s not going to be very good.”
Bob asks everyone to “keep their chin up,” and talk to your neighbors, friends, someone in the medical profession, your banker, or a counselor.
“You’re never in this alone,” he said. “You’re not the ‘Lone Ranger.’ You are probably in the majority today in agriculture that is suffering from some kind of depression.”
Farming offers the opportunity to work in the great outdoors and set your own hours, but it is a very tough occupation.
“All of us can only take so much,” he said, speaking of the terrible stress that farming can bring when things go wrong. “There is good help out there. I know for a fact, and you can get through it. You can get through it.”
Building strong agricultural networks
Bob Worth is celebrating his 50th year of farming in 2020, and in recognition of that accomplishment, he’s asking everyone for something special.
Bob’s a member of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA), Minnesota Corn Growers Association, Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation and Minnesota Farmers Union.
He encourages everybody to consider joining one of these farming groups that lobby for agriculture.
Especially in this time of COVID-19, when it’s difficult to get in direct contact with legislators, it’s important to have people at the Minnesota Capitol and in Washington, D.C., working on behalf of farmers.
“If we didn’t have these organizations working for us and being involved and in Washington, D.C., we would just get run over,” he said.
“That’s why it’s important to be a member,” he continued. “We take those membership dollars and use that money for lobbying efforts…if we don’t have this, we don’t have a voice.”
Partial to the Minnesota and U.S. soybean groups where he has volunteered countless hours, Bob pointed out that some groups oppose farm technology and modern agricultural practices. He points to the recent Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that outlawed three dicamba products used for soybean or cotton weed control.
The membership due for the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association is $250 for three years – or a little over $80 per year. It costs more than $80 for most farmers to travel to the Capitol in St. Paul to speak in person with members of the legislature. With COVID-19 distancing regulations, it’s even more difficult to talk with representatives.
“All of us have good lobbyists,” he said. “That’s why these organizations are so important.”
He’s frustrated that more soybean growers are not members of the MSGA. Just 2,600 individuals – or 10 percent of Minnesota’s soybean farmers – are members of the soybean group.
Bob wants more members, in part, to let leaders know that a large contingent stands in unison with Minnesota’s farm leaders.
“When you belong to an organization, it’s not membership dues, it’s kind of an investment,” he said. “You’re investing in your profitability of your farm by using this group to get things done and to make sure that things get done the right way.”
As one example of how the MSGA have helped Minnesota farmers, as well as U.S. farmers, he pointed to the 2 percent biodiesel blend.
Work from MSGA in the early 2000s led to the state mandate for 2 percent biodiesel from April-September in Minnesota. In 2020, diesel fuel sold in Minnesota contains at least 20 percent biodiesel during those months.
Biodiesel use increased across the nation, too, and Congress passed a multi-year extension of the biodiesel tax incentive for 2020, 2021 and 2022.
These programs have resulted in a 63 cent per bushel increase in the soybean price, Bob said.
“If a farmer has 200 acres of soybeans, and they make 40 bushels per acre, you take that times 63 cents, and it covers your membership very fast,” he pointed out.
Farmers generally belong to either Farm Bureau or Farmers Union, but Bob decided to join both because he felt it was important – as well as the soybean, corn and wheat organizations.
“They all want to work for the betterment of agriculture,” he said. “Sometimes they go at it from different angles, but it is always good when you have two sides. People take into account everything that way.”
To learn more about the MSGA, Bob asks you to visit https://mnsoybean.org/msga/.