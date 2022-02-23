Financials put in order at Schafer Farms

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – The days were noticeably longer in mid-February when John Schafer gave his report. Farmers have gained more than 90 minutes of daylight since the winter solstice.
“As the weather improves, I’m finding more and more things to do outside in the way of maintenance projects and getting ready for calving,” said John on Feb. 14.
The cows and calves were good at the Schafer farm site protected by a northwest windbreak. The shelterbelt has made a significant difference in 2022 as the winter has been windy with several Alberta clippers coming through the region.
The farm site waterers have held up well.
“A couple of the waterers needed some attention on those cold winter mornings,” he said, but mostly it’s been trouble free.
Maintaining high quality water is very important to Schafer Farms because the cows walk to their nearby pastures in the spring, summer, and fall. The Schafers put in water tanks and lines to the pastures so the cows don’t have to walk up to a mile to the farmstead for a drink.
John reported that with calving scheduled for March, he increased the energy and protein in the cows’ ration.
“There’s a lot that’s unknown about fetal programming yet, but the research that has been done indicates that making sure those cows have good nutrition in the last couple of months gestating really helps out for calf health and also for the calf growth, performance, and carcass value,” he said.
“I look forward to further research on a lot of that, but it seems pretty definite that gestation nutrition helps, but we probably need further opportunities for research to fine-tune it a little bit.”
He’s added corn screenings from the local elevator, distillers dried grains, and quality hay to the ration. He’s also increased the amount of corn silage the cows receive.
“Interesting in cattle, the extra feed doesn’t increase the size of the calf that much,” he added. The only thing nutritional that increases calf birthweight is when the cow receives more protein than needed.
The other thing that affects birthweight in calves is the environmental temperature. When it’s cold, the calves tend to have larger birthweights – in theory because the cow is circulating more blood to stay warm.
“In a mild winter, the birthweights will tend to be a little lower,” he said, citing research on comparing similar genetics for gestating cows in the north and the south, but it’s not an easy topic to research.
The other news at Schafer Farms was a bull was recently sold to a Minnesota customer. The initial connection between the new customer and John was via Facebook.
“They came and looked and ultimately purchased a bull. That’s a first for me to sell a bull through Facebook,” he said with a chuckle.
“We have some yearling bulls to sell, and at the end of March I will be collecting the yearling data on them,” he added. “They’re for sale at any time, but we don’t push hard until we get the data.”
Schafer Farms’ customers include folks who are producing baldy cows – a phenomenal commercial cow type, he said.
“Any baldy is probably good, but the better the genetics that go into both sides of that baldy cross, the better the cow will be too, especially when you pay attention to the genetics that go into that cross,” he said.
Schafer Farms’ bulls are used for Hereford/Angus rotational crosses. Bulls are also used for straight Hereford herds, and bulls are sold to purebred breeders.
John was happy to report that his dad, Lester, was doing a little better every day. He couldn’t drive yet, and his medical team didn’t want him trying to walk outside any more than needed. Temperatures rose above freezing to melt snow, and then the temperatures sunk right down again in February to create icy steps, sidewalks, and driveways.
Work in the house continued for John, too. The 2021 bookkeeping was almost done as his accountant finished the tax forms.
Like many farmers, John doesn’t enjoy spending all day in front of a computer. He sits and works for a few hours and then it’s time to find something else to do. Even so, he’s made good progress on the financials this year.
“I’ve got some decisions to make on crop insurance yet (due March 15), but it looks fairly straight forward this year,” John said. “Most of my winter planning is behind me now.”