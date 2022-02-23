Financials put in order at Schafer Farms

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – The days were noticeably longer in mid-February when John Schafer gave his report. Farmers have gained more than 90 minutes of daylight since the winter solstice.

“As the weather improves, I’m finding more and more things to do outside in the way of maintenance projects and getting ready for calving,” said John on Feb. 14.

The cows and calves were good at the Schafer farm site protected by a northwest windbreak. The shelterbelt has made a significant difference in 2022 as the winter has been windy with several Alberta clippers coming through the region.

The farm site waterers have held up well.

“A couple of the waterers needed some attention on those cold winter mornings,” he said, but mostly it’s been trouble free.

Maintaining high quality water is very important to Schafer Farms because the cows walk to their nearby pastures in the spring, summer, and fall. The Schafers put in water tanks and lines to the pastures so the cows don’t have to walk up to a mile to the farmstead for a drink.

John reported that with calving scheduled for March, he increased the energy and protein in the cows’ ration.

“There’s a lot that’s unknown about fetal programming yet, but the research that has been done indicates that making sure those cows have good nutrition in the last couple of months gestating really helps out for calf health and also for the calf growth, performance, and carcass value,” he said.