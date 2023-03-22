WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Digital technology was everywhere at Five Pine Cattle Co.’s Annual Bull and Heifer Production Sale, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Big screen monitors displayed videos of each bull or heifer as they were auctioned off. Cell phone lines connected interested buyers to sales reps. DVAuction broadcasted and accepted bids for the sale in real-time online. Computers connected everything together.

All that technology and more was needed because of a March snowstorm.

Over 4 inches of snow fell in the Worthington area and strong winds coated the roads with slush, according to the Minnesota DNR Climate Journal.

The poor driving conditions made it impossible for some bidders to attend the sale in person, but they still took the opportunity to bid online.

Matt and Amanda Altman said 15-16 bulls and heifers were sold online.

Dynamic Z Charolais, featured at the sale, also had in person, online, and phone sales.

“The overwhelming part for us was the amount of people – new customers – that came through DVAuction. That was the high for us,” Matt said.

Even though the number of people attending the 2023 sale was about half of the 2022 attendance, the Altmans averaged a few hundred dollars higher per animal in 2023 compared to 2022.

The bulls averaged $3,928 per head and the heifers averaged $2,881 per head.

“We’re happy with the sale,” Amanda said. “The weather affected things, so there was also a lot more activity online. That was huge – the fact that people were bidding online.”

They were also pleased with new and old customers who made the drive to the sale.

Auctioneer JJ Von Holtum noticed buyer interest in the Five Pine Cattle Co.’s “better-bred heifers” program.

Better-bred heifers are bred to the customer’s sire of choice. They continue to develop at Five Pine Cattle Co., receiving a heifer development ration, vaccinations, and dewormers just like the Altmans’ cattle. The heifers are delivered to each customer’s home in October once they are confirmed bred.

“One of the things I didn’t say is this is not all the heifers we have,” Matt said. “These are the best of the best we had to offer. If they weren’t the best, they weren’t on the sale.”

With their production sale behind them, the Altmans were ready to move ahead with breeding for December 2023 and January 2024 calves.

Five Pine Cattle Co. enters this next season with great hope for their program and customers.

Congratulations on your successful sale Five Pine Cattle Co.!