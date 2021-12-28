Flowers continue to build their strong Hereford/SimAngus foundation

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – The days are long, the work is hard, but Jared and Makayla Flower are doing what they love.
“This is what we signed up for,” said Jared, who co-owns JMF Herefords & SimAngus with Makayla.
With four kids, custom feeder cattle, registered gestating cows, a bull sale, and Makayla’s work as a graphic designer/editor, it’s busy.
“I come inside some days and wonder if we really needed to take on all this, but it’s all for a reason,” he said. “We’re doing this so we can get some things paid for. We are doing this because it’s what we need to do.”
He says that people often ask him why livestock producers work so hard. Jared says it’s mostly because livestock producers can’t imagine doing anything else.
“We are doing this because we love what we do,” he said. “That doesn’t happen to everybody, so we feel pretty fortunate. We’re in it to be in it for the long haul.”
In mid-December, after a long season of grazing crop residue, the Flowers brought their cows home. Grazing the cows on cornstalks was a real blessing. Even better, the field was on the same section as their farm. When they brought the feed wagon out to the field in mid-December, the cows followed them home.
Calving will start in late January.
The cows’ total mixed ration includes silage, wheat straw, soybean stubble straw, modified distillers grain, and low-quality grass hay. The bean stubble doesn’t taste good, Jared said, so that’s why the distillers grains and grass hay are added to the mix. Stealth 5 Concentrate, which is included in the mineral, will be added to the TMR as the cows get closer to calving. The product “enhances rumen function, interferes with pathogens binding to host tissue, feeds beneficial bacteria in the lower intestinal tract, and improves overall immune function and health,” according to the Form-A-Feed website.
The Flowers lease a Case Agri-King 1175 tractor with a cab. It pulls their Kuhn-Knight Reel Augie TMR mixer. In addition, they have a Case 5220 loader tractor with no cab.
Jared said having two tractors is an upgrade because they started out unhooking and filling the wagon, and hooking the tractor back up to feed each load. In addition to loading the TMR mixer, the 5220 is used to clean the barn, and do other jobs around the farm.
“We would like a skid loader, but we could only do so much with a skid loader – you can’t cut grass, bale hay, or hook up to a manure spreader,” he said. “So we have to stay with things that are versatile.”
Working in her farmhouse office, Makayla completed the January 2022 issue of The Stockman. It is her first issue as editor and is also the monthly publication’s largest issue ever.
“Now I’m working on the sale catalogue for our own sale that will be sent to print right after New Year’s Day,” she said.
The Flowers are very particular about photos and retook some photos of their bulls. When they are satisfied with the quality, Makayla prepares them for publishing. She also pulls pedigree and EPD information from either the American Hereford Association or the American Simmental Association to use for each bull.
When preparing the bulls for picture taking, the Flowers will use a blower to remove dust and obvious dirt, but they don’t wash the livestock. They use a clipper to trim the hair down on each bull’s head and neck.
“We don’t do a whole lot because we want the bulls to speak for themselves,” Jared said. “We do clean them off a little to make them look presentable, but we don’t pretty them up. We want them to look as natural as they can.”
When they are taking photos, the family does whatever is needed to get a natural photo with each bull’s head up.
“When he has his head up, he leans into himself and ties everything as neatly as he can. He has a little stretch to him, and you can see the correctness more than if his head was down,” Jared said, adding that he wants the bulls to look alert and focused.
As time has gone by, JMF Herefords & SimAngus has more than doubled the number of bulls they offer at their sale. They’ve developed a reputation for bulls with good, solid genetics and development – that’s what really sells year after year and keeps commercial cattle producers coming back.
With 2021 coming to an end, Makayla readies the farm’s books for tax preparation. She enjoys bookkeeping but finds it’s easiest to complete the books right away in early January.
“I like everything still fresh in my mind, and getting it done and checked off the list,” she said.
Christmas is a time for family, and the Flowers invited both sets of grandparents – the Flowers and the Schrecks – to attend the children’s Christmas program at church, followed by chili at their home. Along with celebrations at each grandparents’ home, the Flowers decided to start a new tradition of their own. On Christmas Eve, Jared and Makayla and their four children stay home and enjoy their own little family. This is the couple’s first year at their new farmstead and they appreciate the gift of hearth and home.