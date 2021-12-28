Flowers continue to build their strong Hereford/SimAngus foundation

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – The days are long, the work is hard, but Jared and Makayla Flower are doing what they love.

“This is what we signed up for,” said Jared, who co-owns JMF Herefords & SimAngus with Makayla.

With four kids, custom feeder cattle, registered gestating cows, a bull sale, and Makayla’s work as a graphic designer/editor, it’s busy.

“I come inside some days and wonder if we really needed to take on all this, but it’s all for a reason,” he said. “We’re doing this so we can get some things paid for. We are doing this because it’s what we need to do.”

He says that people often ask him why livestock producers work so hard. Jared says it’s mostly because livestock producers can’t imagine doing anything else.

“We are doing this because we love what we do,” he said. “That doesn’t happen to everybody, so we feel pretty fortunate. We’re in it to be in it for the long haul.”

In mid-December, after a long season of grazing crop residue, the Flowers brought their cows home. Grazing the cows on cornstalks was a real blessing. Even better, the field was on the same section as their farm. When they brought the feed wagon out to the field in mid-December, the cows followed them home.

Calving will start in late January.

The cows’ total mixed ration includes silage, wheat straw, soybean stubble straw, modified distillers grain, and low-quality grass hay. The bean stubble doesn’t taste good, Jared said, so that’s why the distillers grains and grass hay are added to the mix. Stealth 5 Concentrate, which is included in the mineral, will be added to the TMR as the cows get closer to calving. The product “enhances rumen function, interferes with pathogens binding to host tissue, feeds beneficial bacteria in the lower intestinal tract, and improves overall immune function and health,” according to the Form-A-Feed website.