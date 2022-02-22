Flowers share hospitality with all who attended their sale

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – Feb. 5 was an exciting day for JMF Herefords & SimAngus and their customers and friends.

Held on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the farm, the Flowers welcomed 60-70 people to their Eighth Annual Bull Sale.

Three outdoor pens held 25 bulls for sale, and the Flowers’ heated shop was set up with tables and chairs for customers and guests. Another table held everything needed for a perfect noontime chili dinner.

At the front of the shop, the Flowers had set up their sale platform with a large TV showing each bull for sale.

The sale started right at 1 p.m. with Jared welcoming everyone to the sale. Makayla and her brother, Andy Schreck, sat at the sales platform, with Makayla asking for bids for each individual bull in turn.

Each bidder simply held up their number while Makayla started with a set base price and raised the bid in increments of $100. The last bidder to lower their number had the winning bid.

The process moved along quickly, and the actual sale took less than one hour.

Friends and family helped them with all aspects of the sale – from taking care of running the sale, to answering calls from bidders, to keeping track of Jared and Makayla’s four children.

“What a great sale day! A big thank you to everyone who helped make this day successful – to our family and friends for their help with sale prep and to all our bidders and buyers for their support at the sale,” wrote Makayla on the family’s Facebook page.