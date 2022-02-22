Flowers share hospitality with all who attended their sale

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – Feb. 5 was an exciting day for JMF Herefords & SimAngus and their customers and friends.
Held on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the farm, the Flowers welcomed 60-70 people to their Eighth Annual Bull Sale.
Three outdoor pens held 25 bulls for sale, and the Flowers’ heated shop was set up with tables and chairs for customers and guests. Another table held everything needed for a perfect noontime chili dinner.
At the front of the shop, the Flowers had set up their sale platform with a large TV showing each bull for sale.
The sale started right at 1 p.m. with Jared welcoming everyone to the sale. Makayla and her brother, Andy Schreck, sat at the sales platform, with Makayla asking for bids for each individual bull in turn.
Each bidder simply held up their number while Makayla started with a set base price and raised the bid in increments of $100. The last bidder to lower their number had the winning bid.
The process moved along quickly, and the actual sale took less than one hour.
Friends and family helped them with all aspects of the sale – from taking care of running the sale, to answering calls from bidders, to keeping track of Jared and Makayla’s four children.
“What a great sale day! A big thank you to everyone who helped make this day successful – to our family and friends for their help with sale prep and to all our bidders and buyers for their support at the sale,” wrote Makayla on the family’s Facebook page.
When the sale was completed, 21 bulls were sold for an average of $4,053. The high-selling bull was a Hereford yearling, JMF 956G COWTOWN 901G 130J, selling for $7,000 to Jeremy Maag of Watertown, S.D.
“Thank you all, we are thankful and humbled by your support,” Jared said.
When giving his Producer Report on Feb. 14, Jared talked about his sale day philosophy. He had some very good mentors when he was younger, and he tries hard to follow in their path.
“This is a big deal to us. Theoretically, the bull sale gets a little better every year,” he said.
He added that the 2022 sale was their best one yet, and they broke last year’s top-selling bull price.
Each fall, Jared visits with the JMF customers to see how the bulls have performed and how they held up during the breeding season.
“We appreciate that people are considering what JMF has to offer,” Jared said. “Now that we have customers, we want to take care of them.”
With their commitment to beef production, Jared and Makayla were also excited about the new calves in their barns.
“You go back out to the calves that were born just a week before the sale, and you start analyzing them – these are the cattle that we have to start getting ready for a year from now,” he said. “It all starts over again.”
The first group of synchronized cows and heifers calved over a 10-day timeframe and had their last calf on Feb. 5, the day of the sale.
Then the Flowers scheduled about a two-week break before the next group comes in. That group begins calving on Feb. 19 for another 10 days.
Synchronizing cows and heifers has been a huge labor saver at calving time.
“You know your dates and we did a sort a couple days ago,” he said. “We’ll do a sort again today, and we get wrapped right back into calving out the herd.”
From March 1-April 1, cows and heifers that were bull-bred will come in.
Despite cold temperatures and wind, the health of the cows and their babies has been very good, he said.
“The first-calf heifers have been doing very well. We haven’t had any trouble, they are good mothers, good milkers, and we’ve had good luck with that,” he said. “I don’t have anything to report about calving, except it’s been good.”
The biggest challenge of the winter has been keeping old waterers working. Their system depends on waterers that freeze and are unreliable when the wind is blowing at over 30 miles per hour and the temperature is way below zero.
Like most people in west central Minnesota, the Flowers are looking forward to warmer temperatures – perhaps even above freezing.
“This winter has been a struggle as far as the wind and cold. I noticed the cows are running a little bit lighter condition now after coming through all of this colder weather. Once March warms up, it’s going to be a welcoming feeling,” Jared concluded.