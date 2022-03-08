Flowers use signs of the seasons to make management decisions

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – As a cow/calf operator, Jared Flower hopes the weather gradually warms through March.
Rain last fall made the ground very soft, so it was difficult to pound posts into the ground for fencing. He finally had a few good days late in 2021 to get some of that work done.
He needs the soil to thaw slowly to keep those posts secure.
The winter of 2021-22 hasn’t been the worst, but it has been difficult with ice, cold, wind, and snow. There were many hours spent thawing waterers, moving snow, and making decisions about snowpack vs. bedding to keep the cattle dry.
Now, with the arrival of March, Jared’s goal is to work with Mother Nature to keep the cows and their calves dry and growing.
At home, things are going well for JMF Herefords & SimAngus.
Makayla handled numerous managerial tasks in the home, including wrapping up tax work.
As the new editor of The Stockman, she already has three issues completed, and is working on the fourth issue of the national livestock publication for seedstock and commercial beef producers. In addition to putting together the magazine, she’s responsible for invoicing and social media.
Working full-time from home requires her to complete tasks independently. It’s a fulfilling job and a helpful income source.
“The biggest thing has been time management for me, since I don’t have daycare for my youngest – just making sure I can plan everything accordingly to get enough time to get everything done that I have to do,” she said.
While Makayla took care of these tasks, Jared worked outdoors with the cattle and the two farms.
“These last few days of nice weather have been awesome,” he said. “It gives me a little hope.”
Almost a month after their bull sale, JMF is preparing to send bulls to their new farms. They will vaccinate the bulls and semen test in early April before trucking the bulls to buyers.
Going into the summer, private treaties take place for younger bulls.
There will be no heifers for sale, as JMF is adding about two dozen replacements to their herd. The ration of the replacement heifers was bumped up in mid-February and into March with additional distillers grains.
Breeding is also ramping up.
The Flowers intend to breed their largest group of cows/heifers ever – about 110 head.
It’s been an interesting year as far as calving and figuring out breeding dates. The Flowers are not afraid to change calving times based on what they feel will be the best strategy going forward.
The first group of 20 AI cows/heifers came in at sale time in early February. The second group of 20 AI cows/heifers are finishing up in early March. The remainder of the herd – about 30 head – were set to calve beginning about March 10.
Then CIDR’s will be used in early April to bring about 50 transitional cows back into heat for AI breeding.
“We’ll do pre-breeding vaccinations hopefully soon,” he said. “We like to take anything that is 30 days post-calving and synchronize them into one group. We’ll get some of those 30-day post-calving to stick with AI, but if they don’t, it’s just fine because by the second round of AI, those cows are very well prepared to breed.”
The cows eat silage, CRP hay, modified distillers grain, and high-quality salt/mineral.
“Usually with everything else that we’re trying to do, we are trying to be as cost-efficient as possible, but mineral is the one thing we are okay spending a little extra to get a higher quality with the STEALTH 5 concentrate and the rumensin,” Makayla said. “We can justify spending more money for a higher quality mineral.”
With spring and the muddy season arriving, JMF is handing off the 10-month-old heifers they have custom fed through the winter. About 320 head are on their way to Kansas to go on grass. About 75 head will remain at JMF.
“Basically, the big thing now is keeping calving barns bedded and keeping calves healthy,” Jared said. “I would rather calve right now than calve in the mud. We’ve done a little bit of everything, and a bale of straw goes a lot further right now than it does in April.”
A cowboy at heart, Jared had some time in his workdays to think about the state of the world. Politics seems to be more about gaining power and wealth than improving society by allowing citizens to set the course of government.
Despite the struggles in 2022, there is reason for hope during tragedy and struggles.
He encourages people to consider talking with “respected elders” that have seen and lived through so much. He’s grateful to his own mentors for helping him and Makayla on their path in cattle production and farming.
“It’s up to the folks that are successfully living to teach the younger generation how to do it,” he said.
To young people, he offers encouragement to get mentors that live the kind of life you want to live.
“Find the good old boys that are sustainable and been in the business forever. Be wise about the people you are looking at as mentors,” he suggests, as this is how he found his own path forward as a farmer, cow/calf operator, husband, and dad by the age of 32.