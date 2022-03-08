Flowers use signs of the seasons to make management decisions

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – As a cow/calf operator, Jared Flower hopes the weather gradually warms through March.

Rain last fall made the ground very soft, so it was difficult to pound posts into the ground for fencing. He finally had a few good days late in 2021 to get some of that work done.

He needs the soil to thaw slowly to keep those posts secure.

The winter of 2021-22 hasn’t been the worst, but it has been difficult with ice, cold, wind, and snow. There were many hours spent thawing waterers, moving snow, and making decisions about snowpack vs. bedding to keep the cattle dry.

Now, with the arrival of March, Jared’s goal is to work with Mother Nature to keep the cows and their calves dry and growing.

At home, things are going well for JMF Herefords & SimAngus.

Makayla handled numerous managerial tasks in the home, including wrapping up tax work.

As the new editor of The Stockman, she already has three issues completed, and is working on the fourth issue of the national livestock publication for seedstock and commercial beef producers. In addition to putting together the magazine, she’s responsible for invoicing and social media.

Working full-time from home requires her to complete tasks independently. It’s a fulfilling job and a helpful income source.

“The biggest thing has been time management for me, since I don’t have daycare for my youngest – just making sure I can plan everything accordingly to get enough time to get everything done that I have to do,” she said.