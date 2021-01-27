Focus on calving at Nelson Family Farm

MABEL, Minn. – About 6 inches of snow fell in southeast Minnesota in mid-January. For Gabe Chase – who was busy with calving – that was more than enough snow for the time being.
Temperatures for Jan. 20-22 ranged from a high of 35 degrees to a low of 1 degree. The rest of January was forecast to remain mostly in the teens and 20s, which works well for calving.
Nelson Family Farms (NFF) was at their busiest point of the 2021 calving season, Gabe said.
“We are calving the replacement heifers – our two-year-olds – and they require a little more supervision than the old cows that have calved a number of times,” he said.
He was keeping an eye on the calving barn around the clock. His father-in-law, Joe Nelson, was helping out whenever he wasn’t busy with the sale barns. Two employees also took day shifts in the calving barns.
A total of 95 heifers were synchronized and bred AI, with 70 percent settled.
“Most of the Angus have calved, but we’re getting a lot of Simmentals now,” he said. At their farm, Angus cows seem to run a week shorter gestation than Simmentals.
Seven to 10 heifers calved per day beginning on about Jan. 13. He figured 15-20 percent of the first-time-calvers needed a little help. Generally that involved using some small chains and a calf puller when needed.
On Jan. 18, Gabe was keeping a close eye on one heifer, and the amniotic sac wasn’t breaking for the emerging calf. He managed to sneak up behind the new mom and break that sac.
“I got that sac off the calf’s nose and it took a big gasping breath. I tugged on its legs and it popped right out,” he said. “I was proud of that one.”
The heifers were mothering and feeding their calves well. However, Gabe isn’t afraid to tube about two quarts of colostrum to any calf that doesn’t get up quickly to find the teats.
“Anytime it feels like a little harder pull than normal, or anytime we get twins, I do go ahead and tube them just so I know for sure they’ve got colostrum right away,” he said.
They’ve had three sets of twins this year. Gabe prefers one calf per cow, while acknowledging that a few sets of twins indicate a good plane of nutrition during gestation.
He’s noticed in the past that sometimes twins seem to get off to a great start, but gradually one of the twins may become listless and can even go off feed. He’s convinced that a poor-doing calf didn’t get enough colostrum right away. That’s why tubing twins is standard protocol at NFF.
With temperatures forecast to get as low as 1 degree on Jan. 22, everyone at Nelson Family Farms wanted to be certain there was plenty of bedding and shelter for the cow/calf pairs. There was enough room, Gabe said, for 200 pairs under roof if needed.
“We’ve got about 60 on the ground now, so we’re chipping away at them, but with plenty of space yet,” he said.
The calving season was going as well as possible, with no calves lost in the first few weeks. There are always some deaths, but there were none so far.
The crew at NFF took time to haul close-up cows from Gabe and Kayla’s farmstead to Joe and Barb’s place. They could haul about 20 head of the February-due cows per semi-load, and the crew tried to eliminate any jostling during the under 4-mile trip.
“I leave them loose with plenty of space so that we don’t have anybody getting squeezed,” he said. “It’s nice to have a big trailer and air-ride suspension so these heavy-bred cows stay extra comfortable for a trip like that.”
The Nelsons have a couple of farms that are a little closer, and they’ve been able to have mini-cow drives that are a lot of fun. It was too slippery, too far and too cold for a cow drive on Jan. 19.
Gabe uses fenced-in farmland where cow/calf pairs graze during the growing season.
“Probably in about April, I’ll start hauling pairs to turn out on the rye cover crops,” he said. “For now, we go ‘all hands on deck’ for the calving season.”