Focus on calving at Nelson Family Farm

MABEL, Minn. – About 6 inches of snow fell in southeast Minnesota in mid-January. For Gabe Chase – who was busy with calving – that was more than enough snow for the time being.

Temperatures for Jan. 20-22 ranged from a high of 35 degrees to a low of 1 degree. The rest of January was forecast to remain mostly in the teens and 20s, which works well for calving.

Nelson Family Farms (NFF) was at their busiest point of the 2021 calving season, Gabe said.

“We are calving the replacement heifers – our two-year-olds – and they require a little more supervision than the old cows that have calved a number of times,” he said.

He was keeping an eye on the calving barn around the clock. His father-in-law, Joe Nelson, was helping out whenever he wasn’t busy with the sale barns. Two employees also took day shifts in the calving barns.

A total of 95 heifers were synchronized and bred AI, with 70 percent settled.

“Most of the Angus have calved, but we’re getting a lot of Simmentals now,” he said. At their farm, Angus cows seem to run a week shorter gestation than Simmentals.

Seven to 10 heifers calved per day beginning on about Jan. 13. He figured 15-20 percent of the first-time-calvers needed a little help. Generally that involved using some small chains and a calf puller when needed.

On Jan. 18, Gabe was keeping a close eye on one heifer, and the amniotic sac wasn’t breaking for the emerging calf. He managed to sneak up behind the new mom and break that sac.

“I got that sac off the calf’s nose and it took a big gasping breath. I tugged on its legs and it popped right out,” he said. “I was proud of that one.”