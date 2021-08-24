Freeman focuses on voluntary conservation to improve land/water

STARBUCK, Minn. – Lake Minnewaska is a vacationer’s dream in central Minnesota. The scenery of Minnesota’s 13th largest lake helps people relax and let go of their troubles.

Housing developments surround most of the 8,050-acre lake that feeds into the Chippewa River Watershed.

In recent years, many groups and individuals have invested and worked on cleaning up the lake. That’s included cabin owners, as well as cities like Starbuck and Glenwood, Minn., and farmers who care for the farmland located some distance from the lake.

Paul Freeman has spent his whole life farming and looking at Lake Minnewaska, so naturally, clean water is very important to him.

“Moving forward, we each need to do our best at being transparent and working together,” he said, speaking of the important role everyone has to keep water clean.

He serves on the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP) advisory committee. He’s also a certified producer in the program. This voluntary program allows farmers and landowners to implement conservation practices to protect water.

The program, started in 2014, has enrolled more than 1,000 farmers and landowners, is helping to protect more than 715,000 acres of land and the state’s water, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

“I wasn’t the first one to get certified in Pope County,” he said. “Dorrich Dairy was one of the first to get certified. They are doing more of the consumer product, and they really saw the value of getting certified early.”