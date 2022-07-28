Friends, family, small blessings are cherished at wedding time

SLAYTON, Minn. – Congratulations to Mallory Carlson and Ryan Vos who married on July 23!

Before their Saturday wedding, there was plenty to get done.

Vos Farm received about three-quarters of an inch of rain back on July 5, which was very welcomed. Farmers across the region were waiting for more rain and a drop from temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Fortunately, there was humidity and morning dews to help the crops.

“Our corn and soybeans – they’re not doing horribly. Sometimes when we say we need rain, I think our mental health might need a good rain more than the crops do,” Ryan said.

The crops looked good in July, but the lack of rain and high heat could start taking away yield. The corn reached tasseling and pollination. A nice rain would make an excellent crop.

“We’re dry,” he said. “We would welcome a rain, but if you look at the corn, it looks just as good as it did last year, and I thought last year we had a phenomenal crop. If it keeps progressing the way that it is, we are in for a nice year.”

One positive aspect – the hay was going up in excellent condition.

Out in the cattle yard, another load of cattle was shipped on July 10.

“We’re still plenty full of cattle – we have quite a few cattle on feed and that will never change,” he said.

The cattle were getting used to the heat. The Vos crew watched the cattle closely and decided to hold off on scraping some cattle yards. They let the cattle lay down as much as possible in the heat.

The last load of finishing hogs was loaded on Tuesday, July 12. A crew came in and cleaned/washed down the barn, and a new group of pigs were trucked to Ryan’s barn on July 14.

“It was a quick turnaround,” he said.

A bit of good luck happened. Normally, Ryan gets in isowean piglets that may weigh about 10 pounds, but this time, he received young feeder pigs weighing about 30 pounds. That meant the workload was significantly reduced. Thirty-pound pigs know how to get up to the feeder and waterers.

“I like feeder pigs a lot – you don’t have to get them started,” he said. “They usually walk straight up to the feeder, and everything goes the way it’s supposed to go. You can tell a lot about how your turn of pigs is going to be in the first two weeks they are in your barn.”

Along with farming, Ryan was on the air with his morning radio show on K-Joe (Country 106.1 FM) through Thursday, July 21.

Right after the show, he and Mallory drove up to the Carlsons’ Farm near Kerkhoven, Minn. That’s when family and friends took over for them back in Slayton.

“We’ve got a couple guys that volunteered to help us with our stuff. It really feels good to know that we have neighbors and friends that are willing to step in,” he said.

After their wedding at Mallory’s home church in Kerkhoven, the couple traveled to Banff, Alberta, Canada, for a six-day honeymoon. The Voses planned to return in time for another wedding on July 30.

“We’re at that age where all of our friends are getting married,” he said.