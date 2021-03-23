Fritsche Dairy strives for good genetics/strong production

NEW ULM, Minn. – The milk truck arrived on March 15 at 10 a.m. – one day after the start of Daylight Savings Time.
There was slightly less milk in the tank.
Clocks were set ahead one hour, which meant the cows were milked one hour earlier than usual. Cows don’t like change, said Paul Fritsche, and for that reason the time change is not his favorite either.
And while the time change was a harbinger of spring, winter returned with a snowstorm that left several inches of the white stuff across the region.
The Fritsches knew the snow was coming, so they scraped pens and bedded animals ahead of the snow. Everyone stayed cozy with temperatures only going down into the 20s.
In the Fritsche dairy barn, the circle of life continued.
Three cows were confirmed pregnant by testing their milk in early February. Then, the extreme cold temperatures arrived in the middle of February.
One of the cows had scours, and the next day Paul noticed a fetus, smaller than a mouse, was expelled.
Sometimes, these things happen.
Another cow that had been hard to breed finally came in with her calf. In her third lactation, the Guernsey cow was bred AI with Black Limousin semen. A new heifer arrived and was added to the calf pen. She was dark gray with some brown flecks. Paul isn’t sure what they are going to do with her – if she will be fed out or used as a recipient for a high quality purebred embryo.
The cow, unfortunately, came down with toxic mastitis. She had a higher-than-average somatic cell count, and Paul had treated her twice when she was dried-off.
The infection was beginning to affect other organs, so she had to be euthanized. A rendering truck was called to pick up the carcass.
“At least in this part of the country we do have rendering services,” he said. “I don’t feel we have enough on our farm to compost, but there are other parts of the country where they don’t have a rendering service.”
Along with the frustrations were also some good things.
One of Andrew’s Black and White Holstein cows was bred to a noteworthy sire, Analyst-Red. Andrew also owns the 90 point Red and White Holstein dam of the Black and White cow. With sexed semen, Andrew’s cow threw a Red and White Holstein heifer. The heifer has great potential and its dam was milking about 80 pounds per day after one week of freshening.
Since Andrew works full-time at another dairy farm, he mostly helps at home on the weekends. He built a new slant bar steel hay feeder for the youngest group of heifers that are kept outdoors. The Fritsches got that installed in mid-March. The bars are put at an angle so the heifers are less likely to waste feed.
Paul also took time for a Zoom meeting with the Minnesota Guernsey Association.
“We had to do some planning on how we are going to handle our annual meeting by Zoom,” he said.
Lastly, Paul talked a little about milk prices. Prices are mostly lower, and dairy farmers who took part in the Dairy Margin Coverage Program received over $2 per hundredweight as a payment for January milk production.
“The first month’s payment more than paid for the premium for the year,” he said. “In my AMPI Zoom meeting, I learned everyone is figuring we will see DMC payments of at least $2 per hundredweight for the first six months of the year. That tells me the milk price is not going to be what we want it to be. It’s because of overproduction and COVID-19 uncertainty of what’s going on.”
He mentioned that Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) and First District Association formed a jointly-owned Common Marketing Agency (CMA).
The CMA will help leverage dairy farmer-owned assets for the benefit of both cooperatives. Named the American Dairy Cooperative, members produce 7 billion pounds of milk annually.
“Our co-ops are so similar, we’re similar in philosophy and herd size and geographic area,” he said. “Our plants complement each other. So if AMPI doesn’t make a certain kind of cheese that First District makes, we can still balance each other that way. I think it’s going to work out well.”