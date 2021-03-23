Fritsche Dairy strives for good genetics/strong production

NEW ULM, Minn. – The milk truck arrived on March 15 at 10 a.m. – one day after the start of Daylight Savings Time.

There was slightly less milk in the tank.

Clocks were set ahead one hour, which meant the cows were milked one hour earlier than usual. Cows don’t like change, said Paul Fritsche, and for that reason the time change is not his favorite either.

And while the time change was a harbinger of spring, winter returned with a snowstorm that left several inches of the white stuff across the region.

The Fritsches knew the snow was coming, so they scraped pens and bedded animals ahead of the snow. Everyone stayed cozy with temperatures only going down into the 20s.

In the Fritsche dairy barn, the circle of life continued.

Three cows were confirmed pregnant by testing their milk in early February. Then, the extreme cold temperatures arrived in the middle of February.

One of the cows had scours, and the next day Paul noticed a fetus, smaller than a mouse, was expelled.

Sometimes, these things happen.

Another cow that had been hard to breed finally came in with her calf. In her third lactation, the Guernsey cow was bred AI with Black Limousin semen. A new heifer arrived and was added to the calf pen. She was dark gray with some brown flecks. Paul isn’t sure what they are going to do with her – if she will be fed out or used as a recipient for a high quality purebred embryo.

The cow, unfortunately, came down with toxic mastitis. She had a higher-than-average somatic cell count, and Paul had treated her twice when she was dried-off.