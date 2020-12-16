Fritsches keeping with family traditions this Christmas

NEW ULM, Minn. – Times have been pretty dark for individuals affected by COVID-19 and social isolation, so the Fritsches decided to brighten the night for those driving near their farm.

They hung a 9-foot star from their Harvestore early in December.

Paul and his dad, Arlon, built the star about 30 years ago, but this year, Andrew, Paul and Melanie’s son, decided to restring it with LED lights. It has been about 10 years since the star was last displayed, and it is quite a sight to see the star in the darkness.

Keeping with their family traditions, Melanie put up the Christmas tree and wrapped presents. She got an early Christmas present – a 2006 Ford F150 SuperCrew Cab that was traded in on the day she and Paul stopped at the dealership to look. They actually had their eye on another truck – but someone beat them to it, so they purchased the truck that person traded in.

Melanie’s truck replaces her 1998 Mercury Mountaineer that has worked great, but is starting to have some electrical problems.

“With it being winter, I feel better with a dependable vehicle to drive, even if I use the Mountaineer a bit longer yet for work,” Melanie said. She works part-time in the floral department at Cash Wise.

The Fritsches won’t be taking Christmas Day off. They will be in the barn at 7 a.m., and again at 6 p.m., for milking. Each milking takes about 1.5 hours, plus there are chores to do for the dry cows, heifers and calves.

The cows come first every day of the year. It is a lifestyle that the Fritsches enjoy, although they have missed attending dairy shows, the World Dairy Expo, the Minnesota State Fair and conferences, as well as seeing friends and family due to COVID.