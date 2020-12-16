Fritsches keeping with family traditions this Christmas

NEW ULM, Minn. – Times have been pretty dark for individuals affected by COVID-19 and social isolation, so the Fritsches decided to brighten the night for those driving near their farm.
They hung a 9-foot star from their Harvestore early in December.
Paul and his dad, Arlon, built the star about 30 years ago, but this year, Andrew, Paul and Melanie’s son, decided to restring it with LED lights. It has been about 10 years since the star was last displayed, and it is quite a sight to see the star in the darkness.
Keeping with their family traditions, Melanie put up the Christmas tree and wrapped presents. She got an early Christmas present – a 2006 Ford F150 SuperCrew Cab that was traded in on the day she and Paul stopped at the dealership to look. They actually had their eye on another truck – but someone beat them to it, so they purchased the truck that person traded in.
Melanie’s truck replaces her 1998 Mercury Mountaineer that has worked great, but is starting to have some electrical problems.
“With it being winter, I feel better with a dependable vehicle to drive, even if I use the Mountaineer a bit longer yet for work,” Melanie said. She works part-time in the floral department at Cash Wise.
The Fritsches won’t be taking Christmas Day off. They will be in the barn at 7 a.m., and again at 6 p.m., for milking. Each milking takes about 1.5 hours, plus there are chores to do for the dry cows, heifers and calves.
The cows come first every day of the year. It is a lifestyle that the Fritsches enjoy, although they have missed attending dairy shows, the World Dairy Expo, the Minnesota State Fair and conferences, as well as seeing friends and family due to COVID.
For the time being, the cows are their company.
Two cows and one heifer freshened in late November/early December. The first cow was a 6-year-old Brown Swiss who just had her fourth calf. Two Guernseys calved on Dec. 6 – one calf was born dead and the other calf presented sideways making it necessary for the Fritsches to pull it.
“He was a hard pull and is stiff and sore. We’ll give him a day or two to get up and around,” said Paul on Dec. 7.
Life and death are part of every farm, he added.
Both the cow and heifer entered the milking herd, and Paul hoped for the best.
To make room in the tie-stall barn, he dried off a couple of cows. The cows are generally dried off about 6-7 weeks before calving, but if milk production has slowed down they are sometimes dried off earlier.
The drying off process takes over a week to complete. First, the cow’s grain is limited and she eats hay. As the week goes on, the milkings are reduced to once a day and then once every couple of days. When a cow is close to dried up, she is milked one last time and treated with a dry treatment. Paul lets the cow outside to roam in the pasture, rest in the outdoor bedding, or lay in an open-sided shed.
Some veterinarians are now recommending that if a cow doesn’t have a history of mastitis, and has a low somatic cell count, dry treating with an antibiotic can be skipped.
“I have skipped dry treating a couple of cows now, and they have come back in without any issue,” he said. “It saves a little money – dry treating doesn’t come for free – but it is a good investment the vast majority of the time.”
When an antibiotic is administered to a cow or heifer, Paul will have the milk sample tested before the milk is piped into the bulk tank.
“After they freshen, that’s when you take a milk sample test,” he said. “There is a withdrawal period for the milk and for the meat. You can’t dry treat a cow, have her freshen and then send her to market. There is a withdrawal period. It’s all part of keeping a safe food supply.”
The first portion of December had mild temperatures and the cows were very comfortable on the dormant grass.
The winter triticale went into dormancy with 6-7 inches of growth and remained a dark green color. It should start growing again in the spring and serve as the first harvested crop for the Fritsches.
Paul didn’t want the alfalfa to come out of dormancy because that can lead to severe crown loss when it gets cold.
As far as other planting plans, the Fritsches hadn’t made any 2021 bookings, but they were mapping out where they wanted to plant corn for silage or soybeans.
With the nice weather, Andrew had an opportunity to smooth out some 2020 soybean stubble. He pulled a crumbler and a spike tooth drag behind the chisel plow across the acreage.
“That will make it not so difficult to haul manure,” Paul said.
Back in the barn, the Fritsches are currently milking 16 Purebred Guernseys in the tie stall barn, as well as Brown Swiss, Black and White Holsteins, and Red and White Holsteins. Paul just learned that three of the Fritsche Guernseys are ranked in the Top 200 Guernsey Cows in the U.S. for December 2020.
They also bred and sent to AI the number two ranked AI milk bull in the nation.
“It’s a combination of the ‘type’ appraisal, production and genetics,” he said. “That was exciting with our small number of cows to have three cows on that list. It’s a little good news at the end of the year.”
The Fritsches want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! To see their Christmas star, please visit Paul Melanie Fritsche on Facebook. Scroll down to their Nov. 27 post.
