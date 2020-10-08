ADA, Minn. – The busiest time of the year arrived for Danny and Glen Brandt and their crew that worked hard to bring in the crops.
Brandt Farms began 2020 soybean harvest on Sunday, Sept. 20. They started with 0.6-maturity seed soybeans, and the moisture level was 15-16 percent. By the time Danny was making the second or third round in the field, combine readings were 12-13.5 percent moisture.
“For our seed quality beans, we like to take them between 13-15 percent,” he said. “We’ll take them just a little bit higher moisture and put them on natural air and dry them down that way.”
The Brandts use rotary combines with draper headers to harvest a high quality seed soybean sample. They are not using a wind system right now with the headers.
“We had a wind bar on our auger header with the track combine. The way the tracks are, there’s always a little vibration and we ended up taking the wind bar off because the mount would always break on it,” he said.
Looking behind the combine this fall, Danny observed about 1-2 soybean per square foot. He was comfortable with a one-half bushel per acre loss associated with that. Even though they were using draper headers, he decided not to use wind bars.
He also checked for immature beans that stayed green due to frost damage, as well as shriveled yellow beans resulting from conditions that were too dry.
Most of the soybeans were fine. The seed soybeans will be kept in the bins on the main farm until they are picked up for cleaning and seed production.
“It would be nice if we could get the one variety (0.6) done, clean out the combine, and get the other variety (0.8) started and have only a couple hundred acres left to combine by the time the sugarbeet campaign starts,” he said.
The soybeans are all stored at the main farm until they are picked up for cleaning, sorting and processing for seed.
On Sept. 23, Danny decided to call it a night as a small, but intense thunderstorm was rolling through. The next day, he learned that an unoccupied combine nearby was struck by lightning, severely damaging the cab and instrumentation. So, he felt he made a good decision to leave a few rounds of soybeans in the field on a stormy night.
Mostly, conditions were excellent for harvest.
American Crystal Sugar Company decided to dig more pre-pile sugarbeets, and Danny was notified that the Ada West receiving station opened back up on Sept. 24, with Ada North opening up on Sept. 25-26. The full sugarbeet campaign was expected to start up on Sept. 28, if the weather stayed cool and dry – like expected.
The Brandts purchased a Case IH 1680 combine that is easy to operate and calibrate for any type of soybean harvesting conditions. Danny was concerned about the weather, so he wanted to get the soybeans off the fields.
As soon as soybean harvest is completed, he intended to switch one of the combines over to harvesting corn. Some neighbors had already started combining corn with moisture levels reported at 22 percent as of Sept. 24.
Danny expects to haul a lot of corn to the elevator if they decide to harvest yet this fall. He thinks the early frost may have hurt stalk integrity, so it might not be good to wait until late winter to harvest corn in 2021. The Brandts successfully combined corn in March 2020. Some years, keeping the corn out in the fields over the winter is a cheap storage alternative.
This year, Danny wasn’t so sure.
“I know I’m going to be at the mercy of the elevator,” he said. Wait times and logistical challenges were likely to increase as the massive volume of row crops were brought to town.