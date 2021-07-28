Grant County crops dig deep for moisture in drought year

HERMAN, Minn. – The temperature was about 90 degrees when Dana Blume gave his July 19 Producer Progress Report.

Conditions were forecast to stay hot, with 6-19 percent chance of rain through the final 10 days of July.

There was nothing to be done for it, except pray and make smart decisions.

Like other farmers, Dana widened his view of the radar map hoping that something would make it to west central Minnesota.

“The humidity usually brews something up,” he said, hopefully. “There’s been a couple mornings when it’s been dewy, but even that hasn’t been great. It’s just been dry. This year, you just have to be under the right cloud to get some rain. It varies by the quarter this year.”

The sugarbeets looked remarkably good, Dana said. With taproots that can go down 2 feet, the plants were finding some moisture. Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative agronomists estimated the crop in mid-July at about 10-ton per acre. If rain does fall in August, the crop still has potential for more yield.

Fungicide treatments on sugarbeets had slowed down, but if there is any rain, the treatments will begin again.

“We’ve got the Cercospora leafspot resistant variety, so we are hoping to eliminate two sprayings the way it is, but we’ll see here,” he said. “So far it looks like it’s working.”

The soybeans have a lot of blossoms. Some of the soybean fields were sprayed with a fungicide in July for white mold, in case there is a passing rain shower.

“Our soybeans look pretty well, except for the past few days they have curled up a little,” he said. “We’ve got knee-high to waist-high beans, so the rows are filled. We had white mold in a couple of fields last time, so that’s why we sprayed.”