Gray notes much higher fuel prices for moving heifers home

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – It’s 7 a.m., and the crew at Little Timber Farms finished loading six fat cattle for slaughter and processing.

Cattle rancher Rachel Gray’s morning started much earlier – 5:30 a.m.

“I’m just going home for coffee now,” she said in her March 14 interview.

It is still dark on this the second day of Daylight Savings Time. It doesn’t feel much like spring. Snow depth is 2-3 feet.

“We are at 10 degrees this morning, and we haven’t seen any melting at all yet,” she says. A light dusting of snow and lots of wind drifted shut driveways. Her son, Nick, plans to go around with the Little Timber Farms track machine and open driveways back up.

“It’s predicted that this week will be much nicer,” she adds. “If we could see some 28-29 degrees, that would sure be nice.”

Rachel hasn’t been to Chatfield in southeast Minnesota, but she imagines her heifers are carefree in much warmer temperatures and the snow-free environment. It’s almost comical to think that her cattle are “enjoying” a vacation in the “South,” at Rachel’s expense. It’s the present-day situation, though. Developing the heifers at Chatfield has been a wonderful plan B when the drought reduced feed supplies up north.

At Little Timber Farms, the crew continues their care of Zehnder Waage Partnership black baldy first-calf heifers with Charolais calves at side. The 25 cow/calf pairs will be sold as Lot 100 during the Zehnder Waage Partnership bull sale on March 26.