Gray notes much higher fuel prices for moving heifers home

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – It’s 7 a.m., and the crew at Little Timber Farms finished loading six fat cattle for slaughter and processing.
Cattle rancher Rachel Gray’s morning started much earlier – 5:30 a.m.
“I’m just going home for coffee now,” she said in her March 14 interview.
It is still dark on this the second day of Daylight Savings Time. It doesn’t feel much like spring. Snow depth is 2-3 feet.
“We are at 10 degrees this morning, and we haven’t seen any melting at all yet,” she says. A light dusting of snow and lots of wind drifted shut driveways. Her son, Nick, plans to go around with the Little Timber Farms track machine and open driveways back up.
“It’s predicted that this week will be much nicer,” she adds. “If we could see some 28-29 degrees, that would sure be nice.”
Rachel hasn’t been to Chatfield in southeast Minnesota, but she imagines her heifers are carefree in much warmer temperatures and the snow-free environment. It’s almost comical to think that her cattle are “enjoying” a vacation in the “South,” at Rachel’s expense. It’s the present-day situation, though. Developing the heifers at Chatfield has been a wonderful plan B when the drought reduced feed supplies up north.
At Little Timber Farms, the crew continues their care of Zehnder Waage Partnership black baldy first-calf heifers with Charolais calves at side. The 25 cow/calf pairs will be sold as Lot 100 during the Zehnder Waage Partnership bull sale on March 26.
“I am getting lots of phone calls about these,” Rachel said. “I have to say, of groups of cattle I’ve calved out, this group was phenomenal. We didn’t have any pulls with them. Just a vigorous group of calves, and I’m really excited to see them sell.
“I believe they calved out so well here as a combination of our heifers and a good heifer bull. We had some larger calves at the very end, but our heifers were able to handle that, no problem. It’s a good cross,” she added.
The cow/calf pairs will leave Little Timber Farms in early April so Rachel’s crew can clean everything out. Then, the heifers will come home from the Chatfield feedlot as soon as possible.
“The work will intensify here,” she says. The crew will put the heifers through their pre-breeding exams that include ultrasound imaging and spring vaccinations. “We need to get that done, so we can get our groups sorted.”
Heifers selected for breeding will stay at the farm. Heifers that will be fed out for the freezer beef program will be trucked to another farm. Everything is bang’s vaccinated and tagged, and information will be entered into the computer.
“We will have the full crew in the barn,” she says. “We’ll have eight people doing eight jobs on those days. It will take us two days to get them all run through.”
Then, she’s going to start the heifers on the Little Timber Farms feed protocol. It’s going to be a diet change, but the Chatfield group is already working on that transition. The main diet in Chatfield has been a TMR with corn silage, but they’ve added bales to bale rings and adjusted protein levels. The diet up north is wrapped hay, first- and second-cutting alfalfa, and a breeding barley-based ration.
“We’ll just get them moving forward and ready to breed in May,” she says. “It will work out just fine, but it takes everyone working together to make it work.”
Assuming temperatures warm to melt the snow, some gentle rain falls, and the grass grows, feed supplies will begin to increase. Rachel feels the feed supplies are adequate, but if the drought returns, the cattle will be moved back down to Chatfield.
“It’s important to have a back-up plan and to say, ‘What is our back-up plan? How are we going to handle this?’ Ours is going back to Chatfield,” she says.
Her plan includes planting about 100 acres of corn. Her goal is to produce corn silage to help with feed supplies in the fall. With the dry conditions in 2021, the crew took time to clean out the old dairy manure pit and old lots. The manure was spread on the 2022 corn ground. She hopes that will help cut fertilizer costs that are moving higher.
Prices are high in many categories, and Rachel is very concerned about the fuel cost to bring the heifers home. Trucking nine loads of cattle home will cost her an additional $5,000-$8,000 than she had budgeted. That is a serious hit in the profit margins.
Another challenge is the deer population. Their instincts are to congregate into herds of 45-50-head in the winter to keep as safe as possible. Their greater numbers make them unafraid to visit farms for food. Rachel started studying their behavior a while ago and realized the deer were eating the equivalent of a big round bale of hay (worth $100) per night. So, she and the crew decided to push snow up and over the bales in hopes of making the hay less accessible. They also pushed snow up around the hay shed and added a snow fence.
Following the drought of 2021, cattle producers can’t afford to feed deer.
As the cow/calf chair of the Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association, Rachel is one of many members working on getting drought legislation passed on the state level. The Minnesota House passed a drought relief package on March 10 that includes eligibility for the Rural Finance Authority Disaster Recovery Loan Program.
She had hoped this would be a standalone bill, but politics intervened, and new amendments and new programs were added.
“It’s important legislation, but I don’t believe it should have been on our drought recovery bill,” she says. “Our drought relief passed with that amendment. I was a little disappointed about that. I’m glad the drought recovery passed, but I would have liked to have seen it as a standalone package – just for farmers and ranchers.”
Rachel and other producers will continue to work on needed legislation to help maintain needed beef production.