Growing up ‘country’ important to Boon Family

HANCOCK, Minn. – Resilience is an important trait kids often learn on the farm.

John and Jennifer Boon are teaching their children, Abigail, Shae, Grace, John Luke, and Sadie about resilience during the time of COVID-19 social distancing.

“We’ve learned that we’ve had it easy, even during COVID, compared to our forerunners who fought tooth and nail for what we have now,” John said. “We’ve become more resilient in our beliefs and resourceful in our everyday goings-on.”

As a result of COVID, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations were more quiet and less chaotic than in recent years, and John and Jennifer appreciated that.

Some of the benefits of social distancing include the family gathered around the table for homecooked meals and conversation. The kids quickly figured out if they got their homework done by noon, they could spend the afternoon shooting pigeons, trapping gophers, or just sitting in the family’s “spider-swing” looking at the clouds and sky.

“Honestly, we probably needed this – getting back to what’s truly important, and we’re better because of it,” John said.

They also learned more empathy for the elderly. Three great-grandmas were quarantined, and the Boons learned how difficult it was to be separated from loved ones because of COVID restrictions.

“We’ve started noticing how we’ve missed interacting with people and when we get to meet up with those close to us, we truly appreciate their company,” he said.

