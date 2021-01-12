Growing up ‘country’ important to Boon Family

HANCOCK, Minn. – Resilience is an important trait kids often learn on the farm.
John and Jennifer Boon are teaching their children, Abigail, Shae, Grace, John Luke, and Sadie about resilience during the time of COVID-19 social distancing.
“We’ve learned that we’ve had it easy, even during COVID, compared to our forerunners who fought tooth and nail for what we have now,” John said. “We’ve become more resilient in our beliefs and resourceful in our everyday goings-on.”
As a result of COVID, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations were more quiet and less chaotic than in recent years, and John and Jennifer appreciated that.
Some of the benefits of social distancing include the family gathered around the table for homecooked meals and conversation. The kids quickly figured out if they got their homework done by noon, they could spend the afternoon shooting pigeons, trapping gophers, or just sitting in the family’s “spider-swing” looking at the clouds and sky.
“Honestly, we probably needed this – getting back to what’s truly important, and we’re better because of it,” John said.
They also learned more empathy for the elderly. Three great-grandmas were quarantined, and the Boons learned how difficult it was to be separated from loved ones because of COVID restrictions.
“We’ve started noticing how we’ve missed interacting with people and when we get to meet up with those close to us, we truly appreciate their company,” he said.
D & J Livestock, LLC developments
The Boons met with their Farm Business Management instructor to finish year-end bookkeeping and tax preparations.
They created a balance sheet based off of 2021 crop and cattle projections.
“Being cattle producers these last five years has been tough,” he said. “Our motto has been: Survive and maintain.”
The operation relies on top quality farmland to grow large corn crops. All of the corn is fed to the cattle, and the corn stalks are used as bedding. As a result, their hybrid selections for 2021 must offer the potential for high yields and feed quality.
“Almost all of our corn crop is harvested earlage – a combine head on the chopper just takes the ear, cob and husk, and chops it into feed,” he explained. “We like to harvest it when it reaches 35-42 percent moisture, so the earlage packs well.
“One cool thing is that our grandparents used to feed corn out of the corncribs because it made great feed,” he continued. “It seems that feed in the form of earlage has made a comeback.”
The first loads of finished cattle will be sent in March, so the Boons recently weighed each individual Holstein steer in the feedlot. They notched the tags of steers above a certain weight to make certain they are shipped first.
“If the carcasses are too big, the packer will dock them and take a percentage out of the check,” John said.
All of the cattle were placed on a finishing ration at year’s end. They are given two weeks to adjust to higher calories before they receive their last implant, plus C&D vaccine and pour-on.
The Boon’s nutritionist, Heidi Doering-Resch, M.S. at Form-A-Feed, explains it best: “Moving cattle up to their finish ration a couple weeks prior to implanting ensures they have time to safely adapt to their finisher ration. It reduces stress or potential for off-feed events when running them through the chute.
“Proper caloric intake before a terminal implant is given reduces any potential for social or hormonal behavior effects. It allows the cattle to fully utilize the terminal implant,” she added.