Hail/wind on April 29 leads to corn replant on May 15-16

SHERBURN, Minn. – Rochelle Krusemark posted six seconds of a beautiful sound on her Facebook page – the sound of rain pattering on the roof on May 19. From 0.5-1.4 inches of rain fell on the Krusemark farmland that day.
As of May 24, the Krusemark corn, soybeans, and sweet peas had emerged and looked good. The corn and soybeans ranged from VE to V2 growth stages.
“The replanted corn is sprouting, and with this warm weather it will be emerging in the next day or two,” Rochelle said.
She went on to tell the story of why they had replanted corn on two fields.
Golf ball-sized hail along with strong winds on April 29 pummeled the fields. The corn sprouted, but most could not emerge through the 1-2-inch soil crust.
Planted at 34,000 seeds per acre, the fields averaged 6,500-6,700 corn plants per acre. There was no option but to replant.
“We did not get rain after the hail to soften the crust, and so the corn could not emerge,” she said. “I have never seen such a thick crust.”
On the advice of two agronomists, the Krusemarks ran their strip-tiller over the poor stand to break up the soil and terminate as many plants as possible. After planting a 102 CRM hybrid, they sprayed with a generic herbicide used for terminating volunteer corn.
“It was a bummer,” she said, of the need to replant some corn. “One agronomist we consulted said he had to replant over 100 acres, as well. Tillage practices did not seem to have any effect.”
“Soybeans are more resilient than corn,” she continued. “Most seedlings grew toward the crack made by the lead coulter of the planter to emerge.”
As of May 24, the Krusemarks still had a couple of fields with living cover crops.
“Most herbicides require 70-degree ambient temperature and less than a 10-mile per hour wind,” she said. “You really have to go by what the conditions are to be able to spray.”
Until the cover crop is sprayed, it continues to keep soil in place. After termination, the cover crop provides a biomass mulch to control weeds and keep water from evaporating.
“Brad (Rochelle’s husband) and AJ (Rochelle’s son) have been spraying to terminate cover crops, as the weather and conditions permit,” she said. “A couple fields have some broadleaf weeds emerging where the cover crop is not well established. We scout fields and spray to control weeds as needed.”
In addition to the corn and soybeans, AJ has a contract for vegetable peas. Rochelle used a crimp roller on the field to firm the soil after the peas were planted.
AJ’s kids were excited to watch the pea crop grow in the field. The boys had planted snow peas on April 1 in the garden, but rabbits had eaten that crop.
“We will have to replant the peas in the garden,” she said. “You can plant them every couple of weeks throughout the season until it gets too hot.”
Late May was a busy time for work on the United Soybean Board (USB), Rochelle said. Three-ring binders with soybean project proposals were sent to the directors for review.
“The next step of the Value Creation Framework for USB directors is to review and score the project proposals for 2022,” she said. “We meet in work groups in mid-June to discuss the projects and make recommendations for approval by the full board at our meeting in July.”
Rochelle participated as a panelist for an episode of “Farm Food Facts,” a Common Connections Project. This project, a collaboration between the Pork, Corn, and Soybean checkoffs, is designed to help consumers understand that farmers are members of their community and have many things in common with them.
Rochelle was also a panelist on the “Food Safety Modernization Act Roundtable: Examining Requirements for Equipment Maintenance.” She represented food producers and shared the value of using soybean-based lubricants in equipment used in all phases of the food supply chain.