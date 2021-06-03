Hail/wind on April 29 leads to corn replant on May 15-16

SHERBURN, Minn. – Rochelle Krusemark posted six seconds of a beautiful sound on her Facebook page – the sound of rain pattering on the roof on May 19. From 0.5-1.4 inches of rain fell on the Krusemark farmland that day.

As of May 24, the Krusemark corn, soybeans, and sweet peas had emerged and looked good. The corn and soybeans ranged from VE to V2 growth stages.

“The replanted corn is sprouting, and with this warm weather it will be emerging in the next day or two,” Rochelle said.

She went on to tell the story of why they had replanted corn on two fields.

Golf ball-sized hail along with strong winds on April 29 pummeled the fields. The corn sprouted, but most could not emerge through the 1-2-inch soil crust.

Planted at 34,000 seeds per acre, the fields averaged 6,500-6,700 corn plants per acre. There was no option but to replant.

“We did not get rain after the hail to soften the crust, and so the corn could not emerge,” she said. “I have never seen such a thick crust.”

On the advice of two agronomists, the Krusemarks ran their strip-tiller over the poor stand to break up the soil and terminate as many plants as possible. After planting a 102 CRM hybrid, they sprayed with a generic herbicide used for terminating volunteer corn.

“It was a bummer,” she said, of the need to replant some corn. “One agronomist we consulted said he had to replant over 100 acres, as well. Tillage practices did not seem to have any effect.”

“Soybeans are more resilient than corn,” she continued. “Most seedlings grew toward the crack made by the lead coulter of the planter to emerge.”