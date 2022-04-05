Happy trails from everyone at JMF Herefords & SimAngus

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – With hopes of getting more people to know their brand, Jared and Makayla Flower invited us along for their 2021-22 winter season.

What they showed us was true grit as they expanded their operation and responsibilities. There were growing pains, but the crew at JMF Herefords & SimAngus never shied away from hard work to reach their goals.

During the 2021 dry and dusty summer, these west central Minnesota cattle producers purchased a farmhouse and farm site less than a mile from their home farm. They sold their very nice mobile home where they lived the past several years and moved into the farmhouse in August. Combining their two farm sites, the Flowers own about 35 acres with 10 acres in cattle yards and 25 acres in grass.

Part of their strategy to pay for the new farm site and home is custom feeding several hundred calves in their extra space.

The new venture allows Jared to work entirely on the farm, and the Flowers knew they had the skills to succeed.

So, Jared and Makayla had plans to start fencing right away, but nature had other ideas. It started raining and the ground was too soft for pounding posts.

“It was a little more of a project than I thought it was going to be,” Jared said, thinking back to late last year. “I’m pretty good at throwing some posts in the ground and making a lot or two. It was a challenge. The elements sure slowed us down. We didn’t get everything done. We paid for that a little bit over the winter.”