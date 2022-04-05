Happy trails from everyone at JMF Herefords & SimAngus

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – With hopes of getting more people to know their brand, Jared and Makayla Flower invited us along for their 2021-22 winter season.
What they showed us was true grit as they expanded their operation and responsibilities. There were growing pains, but the crew at JMF Herefords & SimAngus never shied away from hard work to reach their goals.
During the 2021 dry and dusty summer, these west central Minnesota cattle producers purchased a farmhouse and farm site less than a mile from their home farm. They sold their very nice mobile home where they lived the past several years and moved into the farmhouse in August. Combining their two farm sites, the Flowers own about 35 acres with 10 acres in cattle yards and 25 acres in grass.
Part of their strategy to pay for the new farm site and home is custom feeding several hundred calves in their extra space.
The new venture allows Jared to work entirely on the farm, and the Flowers knew they had the skills to succeed.
So, Jared and Makayla had plans to start fencing right away, but nature had other ideas. It started raining and the ground was too soft for pounding posts.
“It was a little more of a project than I thought it was going to be,” Jared said, thinking back to late last year. “I’m pretty good at throwing some posts in the ground and making a lot or two. It was a challenge. The elements sure slowed us down. We didn’t get everything done. We paid for that a little bit over the winter.”
Through the winter, the Flowers worked long hours to care for and feed 400 feeder calves. The first month was a big challenge because several groups were comingled to get the numbers they needed. The Flowers helped the calves through a month of respiratory challenges before things calmed down.
“It takes a lot for those cattle to get used to each other and used to a new place,” Jared said.
The next challenge was keeping waterers thawed for the feeder calves. It was difficult to get an electrician to the farms to work on electric heaters, so the Flowers had to thaw waterers regularly.
Some winters are mild, but 2021-22 wasn’t one of them.
Dozens of days were well below zero degrees. The wind cut through the farm sites, and snow piled up.
Even some old-timers told Jared the winter was one of the coldest.
Like marathoners, the Flowers never broke their stride. They continued to manage and watch the cattle – always placing cattle care as their top priority.
“I think we could have kept more people busy, and we had help – our family members helped occasionally,” he said. “We can have the best of intentions, but we always have to make sure we only bite off what we can chew. Sometimes we bite off a little more, but if you’re smart, you can learn from it and all ends well.”
In early March, 320 10-month-old custom-fed heifers were successfully loaded onto trucks and trailered south to Kansas. About 75 Hereford-influenced heifers for the Certified Hereford Beef Program remain at JMF.
Jared and Makayla expect to custom-feed out many more head, but they’ll never forget this first group.
“I would have preferred not to go through the winter like we did for the first batch of cattle on a brand-new place,” he said. “That’s fine though, because I learned a lot. I know where we need windbreaks and what we must do differently.”
While the challenges of custom feeding were many, the Flowers relied on the high-quality 100-head cow herd they have developed to remain easy-going and healthy.
The cows, plus some fall-born calves, fed on wheat regrowth and then on a harvested cornfield. Feeding the cow herd went as well as could be expected this winter.
Everything went so well that Jared considered the herd to be on “autopilot.” It was a huge help.
The Flowers added another large spoke to their farm life wheel in January. Makayla took on the full-time position as the editor of The Stockman. Handling many aspects of the cattle publication, she successfully has published several issues since she began the role as editor.
Calving has been a process this year, but it’s gone well, Jared said. There were two AI groups, with an additional 30 bull-bred cows calving from mid-March through April.
The first group of 20 synchronized cows and heifers calved over a 10-day timeframe and had their last calf on Feb. 5, the day of the sale.
The Eighth Annual JMF Herefords & SimAngus sale was their best yet. A total of 21 bulls were sold for an average of $4,053. The high-selling bull was a Hereford yearling, JMF 956G COWTOWN 901G 130J, selling for $7,000 to Jeremy Maag of Watertown, S.D.
“Thank you all, we are thankful and humbled by your support,” Jared said.
The Flowers have four children, Jaelyn, Tayton, Ty, and Emerson. The kids are expected to help with chores, and Jaelyn also has a saddle horse she uses to help move cattle.
Everyone at JMF Herefords & SimAngus showed us by example how to live with resiliency when dealing with their cattle, farming practices, and family life. Their resiliency helped them succeed despite difficult weather and work challenges this winter.
Using hard work and true grit, the Flowers successfully worked through their growing pains and expanded their operation.
As the JMF chapter closes in Minnesota Farm Guide, the Flowers want to thank their families and their mentors, especially Mark Frederickson of Spearfish, S.D.
“Mark has always been a great mentor and friend,” Jared said. “I am proud to know him. Mark taught me more than just how to make a good Hereford, but about life and people. I owe a lot to that man. I very much respect what he has to say when he has to say it.”
Our sincere thanks to Jared and Makayla Flower for sharing the story of their cow herd and expansion this winter. We wish you all the best in the future!