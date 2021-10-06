Harvest goes well for soybeans in Grant County

HERMAN, Minn. – Western Minnesota in late September was reminiscent of a desert with cloudless days and highs in the mid-80s. Like a desert, the clear, calm star-filled darkness cooled down the night. Coyotes howled in the distance.

The Blume Farms crew put in long hours harvesting soybeans. Conditions were good for soybean harvest, but too hot for piling sugarbeets.

“It’s perfect for getting these beans done, and it’s drying the corn down,” said Dana Blume on Sept. 27. “Everything is going full bore around here.”

The Blumes finished corn silage harvest for Riverview Dairy and worked on their two trucks that “limped” through to deliver the last few tons.

“Those two are fixed. We’re always fixing trucks. We have another one that is giving us problems now,” he said. If they didn’t have to fix trucks, there would be a lot less work to do in the machine shed/shop. “That’s just the nature of trucks.”

They had a grain cart to fix on Sept. 24, too – typical of harvest repair.

Then it was on to sugarbeet prepile. It went well. During the pre-lift harvest, sugarbeets are sliced as they are brought to the factory.

Following a couple days of that, the crew concentrated on soybeans and hoped to finish up before the end of September.

“Then we’ll get started with corn,” Dana said.

Soybean harvest was unusual. The stems and the pods looked green, but the soybeans themselves were dry. With rain in August and September, the soybean plants were rejuvenated, but the soybean seed was already formed and moving toward maturity.