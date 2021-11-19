Harvest of 2021 slows, but nature gives nice weather

Editor’s note: Minnesota Farm Guide is pleased to announce that John and Lester Schafer will be providing Producer Reports this winter. Their first article – a look back at Lester’s service in the U.S. Armed Forces – was published in the Nov. 5, 2021, issue of Minnesota Farm Guide.

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – Twenty inches of rain fell across Sibley and Renville counties in August, September, and October. The last rain was about 2 inches on Oct. 27.

For the Schafers, that was way more rain than they needed.

“We know an awful lot of people that still need rain,” said John on Nov. 6. “I’ve got a lot of friends out in the western part of the U.S. desperate to get some rain. We’ve put the rain to good use, but there are spots in the field that are now hard to get to without getting stuck.”

In addition to 80 acres of pasture for their cattle, the Schafers raise crops near their home place. John also owns the farmland of Kathleen Schafer, his mother, located southwest of Hector, Minn. – about 10 miles from home.

As of Nov. 6, John and his dad, Lester, had about 20 acres of corn and 15 acres of soybeans on the home farm to harvest, corn stalk bales and soybean strawbales to make, and fieldwork to do.

They wanted to inject some anhydrous ammonia – but they had to wait for the soil to dry out a little more.

In addition to the rain, a combine breakdown delayed harvest. The repair wasn’t major, but they couldn’t get parts, so they had to make do with patching up the combine.