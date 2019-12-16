DAWSON, Minn. – Daylight shortened in West Central Minnesota, but like many livestock farms, chores for the Kami and Mark Schoenfeld family took longer.
A new lambing barn was taking shape when Kami gave her report on Dec. 10. Cement had been poured and the building was partially tinned, so it was time for the construction crew to finish the tinning, insulate and put in a false ceiling. Then, it was on to putting in the electricity and installing waterers. The Schoenfelds intended to make wooden fence line feeders soon.
Finishing the project was a big concern as shearing was scheduled for Dec. 23, and lambing will begin in January.
Over at the Harvey and Gladys Hastad farm, (Kami’s parents) the cows and calves foraged on corn stalk residue in the fields. The Hastad/Schoenfeld crew started supplementing with hay after snow fell on Nov. 30-Dec. 2. They had brought home about 55 big round bales of cover crop hay before Thanksgiving. They also put up and hauled home 60 big round bales of corn stalks.
For the past two years, the Schoenfeld’s wound up buying some hay in late winter, so this year they put up as much grass hay, cover crop hay, alfalfa hay, and corn stalk bales as they could.
“It was prevented plant that we purchased and baled that belonged to a friend of ours,” Kami said. “We are going into winter with the most hay we’ve ever had.”
Prices for hay have been high the past couple of years, and are getting higher, she said. Farmers scrambled to put up quality hay due to the rain, mud and flooding.
“A lot of the farmers with prevented plant, they struggled to get cover crops planted in a timely fashion, and then it rained a lot in September, so it’s an issue because we haven’t had good haying weather this summer or fall,” she said. “There’s a lack of quantity out there – a lot of the low ground they couldn’t get in to bale because it was so wet.”
Farmers with larger herds that have a TMR wagon may have an easier time substituting less expensive ingredients while still providing a satisfactory roughage source, she added. Farmers with fewer cattle may decide to take their cows to market because of the high feed prices.
“The number of open cows is up because we had such a horrible spring for getting them bred,” Kami said, adding that farmers also had a difficult time putting up corn silage this year. She noted that the fat cattle market is starting to improve, but the feeder cattle market has been soft this fall.
Other activities included getting 14 cows bred AI in late November. Kami and Mark want to build their fall-born herd with top notch progeny.
Bulls were selected to complement any weaknesses in each cow’s EPD scores.
Along with building a barn and completing chores, the Schoenfelds planned to celebrate Colton’s 8th birthday. They invited the boys in his class to go sledding at the Lac qui Parle County Park, just two miles from Circle S Cattle and Club Lambs Farm.
“We’ve wanted to go sledding for his birthday, but we’ve never had enough snow or it’s been too cold,” said Kami. “Now we have plenty of snow, and it’s not supposed to be very cold (22 degrees F).”