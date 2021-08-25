Hot and dry conditions bringing crops along quickly

HERMAN, Minn. – The early August Forest fire smoke cleared out, and skies turned blue again over much of Minnesota in mid-August.

The first signs of fall occurred when nighttime temperatures dipped into the 50s but were mostly in the 60s in Grant County. With daytime temperatures moving into the high 80s or even low 90s, the crops began rapidly maturing.

Activities across Blume Farms focused on the soon-to-be harvest season. Despite the drought, it was going to be a busy time. The Blumes also wanted to be able to attend fall sports activities and other family events when possible.

“The soybeans aren’t too far from starting to turn,” said Dana Blume, giving his report on Aug. 16.

Blume Farms is raising 0.6-1.4 maturity soybeans this year. Minnesota Ag Statistics reported that 7 percent of the state’s soybeans had already begun to turn yellow – the highest percentage by Aug. 15, 20201, since 1988.

Across the region, soybean farmers and commercial aerial applicators sprayed for spider mites.

Grasshoppers showed up in ditches and on the lawns, but the numbers weren’t sufficient for spraying.

There were also some weed escapes in areas where soybean iron deficiency chlorosis showed up earlier in the growing season. The Blumes applied Liberty herbicide to help control weeds.

Dana checked some of the 92-99 RM corn and determined the kernels had reached about half-dent.

“I think by the end of August, the dairies around here are going to be chopping silage,” he said. “My in-laws by Little Falls (dairy farmers) started chopping this week.”