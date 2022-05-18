It’s off to the races in May at Far-Graze Farm

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Like Rich Strike, the American Thoroughbred racehorse that won the 2022 Kentucky Derby at 89:1 odds, the Peterson crew at Far-Gaze Farm used a lot of horsepower to get through the planting season.

Light rain showers sporadically passed through Rice County in early to mid-May. About 7 inches of rain were recorded from March 21 to May 9.

Forecasts suggested sunshine and heat were ahead.

“We’re just waiting for the sun to come out. When it does, it will really help dry things. Unless we get another pop-up shower, we’ll be out in the fields,” Bruce Peterson said on May 9.

The Petersons had completed about a third of their corn plantings by that day. They started planting some corn on April 29, and then received 2 inches of rain on April 30. The week of May 1-7 was dry, so the crew started back up on Wednesday, May 4, and kept going until it rained on May 8.

About 20 percent of the soybeans were planted as of May 9. They started on Friday, May 6.

Field conditions were variable.

“We’re doing a lot of driving around, checking fields to prioritize where we can go, because there are definite wet spots in fields yet,” he said. “We just haven’t had a lot of drying weather. It isn’t just automatic – if there are any fields that could use a little more tile in spots – those spots are wet now. If we don’t get a lot more rain, we should make really good progress.”

There’s always adapting that must be done, based on the weather, schedules, equipment and costs.

There is a major switch in nitrogen sources in 2022 at Far-Gaze Farm. This is the first time Bruce can remember the farm has plans to not use any anhydrous ammonia in the spring. They are using urea as their main nitrogen source, and the reason is that last fall they couldn’t lock in a price for anhydrous applied this spring. They could contract for urea, so they were able to lock in the cost.

They also use several other fertilizers and products.

With six families supported by the farm, and half-a-dozen additional employees, Far-Gaze Farm owns its own spreading and spraying equipment. The farm owns two fertilizer tenders, and the crew applies urea, sulfur, potash and phosphate wherever needed.

“It’s a little different for each farm – whatever it needs,” he said. “We’re spreading as the weather allows. We don’t spread when it’s too windy.”

The farm raises pigs, and the manure is incorporated into the fields by a custom applicator. The Petersons learned that one applicator couldn’t incorporate the manure on a field slated for corn until late May. Realizing that was too late for corn and knowing they still had manure storage, they altered their plans.

Urea was spread and the cornfield was planted.

Canning peas were slated for planting in mid-May in another field – and will be harvested in late June. The Petersons will then have the custom applicator incorporate the hog manure after the canning peas are harvested – and before turning around and planting sweet corn to the same field around July 1.

“It may delay our sweet corn planting a little bit, but we didn’t want to delay our corn planting to the end of May,” Bruce said. “We’ve got another hog (house) pumping job we’re waiting on, too, but that may be one of our last fields of corn planted depending on how long it takes. We’re managing around all of that and scheduling where we go.”

The Petersons also use a biosolids product from the city of Northfield’s wastewater treatment plant. The material is trucked and spread for the farm.

Lime is used to make the product and it is very alkaline (12.5 pH). It is used in areas where some soil pH correction is warranted. The biosolids also have some nitrogen, phosphate, sulfur and zinc. The 50 percent moisture clay-like product is hauled out to the Peterson’s fields and spread ahead of corn.

Turkey manure is purchased from a neighboring farmer, as well. The Peterson crew borrows the neighbors spreader and spreads it as needed.

“We’ll need a couple days to do that in the next week or so,” Bruce said.

On almost all the corn acres, nitrogen is split-applied, with a portion applied in-season between the corn rows.

“When you figure our number of acres and crew members, we can justify our own equipment,” he said. “When you get in a short season like this, everybody has a lot they must get done in a short amount of time. We feel like we can maybe manage that a little better doing it ourselves. We can make sure we get it done and we’re not waiting.

“The weather is going to slow us down more than anything, but other than that, if we get the right conditions, we’ll get it done,” he added.

As far as pre-emergence weed control, Bruce’s nephew, Tyler, does most of that spraying. He sprayed for weeds ahead of pea planting as well as on cornfield borders. Typically, the Petersons don’t put pre-emerge herbicides on most of their acres. They are more likely to just spot-treat some areas where there is higher weed pressure.

For soybeans, the Petersons use Xtend soybeans and rely on an early season treatment of dicamba that is used as a burndown shortly after soybean planting.

“That way, we can get that applied before we start spraying our corn later in May,” Bruce said. “The problem is if we wait to spray soybeans until after we are done with corn, then you’re running into the dicamba deadline issue. We apply it early when the wind speeds are calm enough.”

With the forecast calling for dry and warm conditions, everyone at Far-Gaze Farm is prepared to work long hours to get the 2022 crops planted and thriving.

