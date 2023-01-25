January thaw requires extra bedding, calving attention

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Calving moved into full swing in January at Five Pine Cattle Co. There were about 15 cute and rambunctious calves running around as of Jan. 16.

“According to preg checks, another 15-20 should calve in the next week or so,” said Amanda Altman.

Amanda and her husband, Matt Altman, have designed calving for the January-to-late-February timeframe.

They use a CIDR (progesterone) program to control the estrous cycle in cows and heifers. Then, they AI using signs of active heat, and they also synch cows and use bulls. This allows them to complete calving no later than early March.

The Altmans happen to have more first-calf heifers this year. Livestock farmers generally try to calve them out first so they can provide more attention to the heifers. It also gives the heifers a little more time to grow before rebreeding with the main herd.

To make sure she was home for the heifers, Amanda lined up local dairies to visit for her work as a source farm specialist with Dairy Development in Deerfield, Kan. This allowed her to be home each night to help with the herd.

When a calf is born, it gets its own EID (electronic ID) ear tag/button. The Altmans personalize their tags.

“Matt has a laser set up, and it is very nice and easy to read the tag,” Amanda said. There is some computer work required to correctly match the dam and the calf numbers, but the Altmans like to be organized. They want the EID number and tag to stay with and identify the calf throughout its life.

“If they grow up in our system, it would be their tag they would have forever, but also to go on the sale – it would be the tag we would use for the sale,” she said. “It’s a lot of information, a long-term tag.”

Five Pine Cattle Co. has their annual sale at the farm on Saturday, March 11.

Deadlines were fast approaching for getting all their materials ready for the sale catalog.

This ambitious and talented family used the mid-January thaw to clean up bulls and take photos. Jan. 15 was especially beautiful with blue skies and temperatures in the high 30s.

But the next few days, rain and thawing conditions required a lot of bedding.

“All of the bulls are clipped and branded, which is huge,” she said. “Matt and I will chug along to get the rest of the bulls photographed and videoed.”

Anna, 8, helped in the fitting room. Using a hair dryer, she dried bulls that had stood in the rain.

“She does enjoy the farm life most of the time,” Amanda said.

The Altmans were taking bull weights frequently to capture rate of gain information. Aiming for 2.5-3.5 pounds per day, they don’t push the bulls hard. Instead, they want to develop high quality bulls that will breed a lot of cows for many years. They were very pleased to hear from a 2016 customer that intended to still use a Five Pine Cattle Co. bull in 2023.

“We want livestock farmers to come and buy a bull and expect that bull to last, pending the proper management afterward and no injuries – but to be able to go out and cover cows, and continue to cover cows for a long time,” Amanda concluded.