January wraps up quietly just ahead of bull sales

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – Raising and developing top-end replacement quality bred heifers is never far from Rachel Gray’s mind.
To that end, she is focused on 2022 bull sales.
By the time farmers receive this report, it’s her intent to have attended the Ressler Angus Ranch Sale on Feb. 2, followed by the Ellingson Angus Real-World Genetics Production Sale on Feb. 5, and the Topp Hereford Bull Sale on Feb. 11. She’s looking forward to reporting on those sales in her next report, and hopefully, Little Timber Farms will have purchased some new bulls.
For information shortly after the sale, please, visit agupdate.com/cattleseller.
During the last two weeks of January, Rachel shipped a group of heifers from Jace and Becky Booth, and Gerald Booth of Timber Lake, S.D., to Chatfield, Minn.
“We’re very happy with those. They’re fitting right in and doing well,” she said.
Twenty head from a producer near Goodrich, N.D., were trucked to Little Timber Farms. Those heifers are getting bangs vaccinated and their Multimin trace minerals supplement on Feb. 3.
“We’ll get those worked and on our program and protocol,” she said.
Monday, Feb. 7, is slated for driving back to Chatfield to bangs vaccinate 300 head.
Taking orders for freezer beef continues. Rachel delivered two head to the local butcher shop, but her main deliveries will begin at the end of February. She has spots reserved for six head per week for six or seven weeks.
“It is a very good time to be in the freezer beef business,” she said. “We are finding a lot of new customers as they are seeing the grocery store prices go up. They are realizing they can still get great quality beef in a more economical way.
“The downfall is it can be hard for some customers to buy it all at once, but I have to sell it all at once. It can be a big amount of money for someone to pay up front,” she added.
Little Timber Farms’ customers tend to be families looking for good quality beef at a reasonable price, and that’s something Rachel can provide.
Prices for food have been going up in grocery stores, and fuel prices are higher, too. Rachel called attention to these concerns on her Facebook page, and in addition, the challenges that Canada/U.S. truckers are facing with COVID regulations.
“I think it’s important to watch what is happening around us – whether it is in Canada or whether it is in other countries,” she said. “What happens in those places affects us. It affects our industry. It affects us economically.
“When I look at ag issues – whether it is a trucking issue or a commodity issue, or something like that, I look at it not just as the economics, but food security of myself and my neighbors,” she added.
The winter of 2021-22 has brought its share of challenges. At least 19 of January’s 31 days had lows below zero, and in many cases wind chills reached 20-40 degrees below zero.
Southern wind invaded and froze two waterers, which is rare for Little Timber Farms.
“We do a really good job of making sure our waterers are functioning even in very cold weather,” she said. “We think we have the waterers resolved now.”
Added to that, temperatures daily rose 20-30 degrees higher making conditions uncomfortable for cattle – and at risk for respiratory disease.
“We would rather if it was going to be cold, that it stays cold and warm up gradually vs. these big swings,” she said.
Everyone at Little Timber Farms is thankful that snow accompanied the warmer temperatures. Minnesota DNR listed Beltrami County’s snow depth at roughly 18-24 inches.
“It is a form of moisture, and I am thinking any moisture we can get is a good thing,” she said.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Rachel and her dad, Murl, purchased a Ressler bull, Lot 35 Ressler Professional 138, as well as three fancy registered heifers; Lot 47 Ressler Naomi 1041; Lot 48 Ressler Cau 1003; and Lot 29 Ressler Val 1032.
“These registered heifers were beautiful, and we’re typically in the baldy business, but we decided to buy Ressler Angus registered heifers,” Rachel said. “We will have an offering of registered heifers for the first time.”