January wraps up quietly just ahead of bull sales

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – Raising and developing top-end replacement quality bred heifers is never far from Rachel Gray’s mind.

To that end, she is focused on 2022 bull sales.

By the time farmers receive this report, it’s her intent to have attended the Ressler Angus Ranch Sale on Feb. 2, followed by the Ellingson Angus Real-World Genetics Production Sale on Feb. 5, and the Topp Hereford Bull Sale on Feb. 11. She’s looking forward to reporting on those sales in her next report, and hopefully, Little Timber Farms will have purchased some new bulls.

For information shortly after the sale, please, visit agupdate.com/cattleseller.

During the last two weeks of January, Rachel shipped a group of heifers from Jace and Becky Booth, and Gerald Booth of Timber Lake, S.D., to Chatfield, Minn.

“We’re very happy with those. They’re fitting right in and doing well,” she said.

Twenty head from a producer near Goodrich, N.D., were trucked to Little Timber Farms. Those heifers are getting bangs vaccinated and their Multimin trace minerals supplement on Feb. 3.

“We’ll get those worked and on our program and protocol,” she said.

Monday, Feb. 7, is slated for driving back to Chatfield to bangs vaccinate 300 head.

Taking orders for freezer beef continues. Rachel delivered two head to the local butcher shop, but her main deliveries will begin at the end of February. She has spots reserved for six head per week for six or seven weeks.