JMF Herefords & SimAngus focuses on details ahead of bull sale

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – Jared and Makayla Flower expect January to pass in a blur. With their 8th annual bull sale scheduled for Feb. 5, there are many details to work out.

Still building their operation, the Flowers and their extended family and friends handle most of the sale preparations.

The big items are already in place. They selected the top 25 Polled Hereford, Simmental, and SimAngus bulls to offer to commercial cattle producers. They cleaned up and photographed their yearling, 18-month, and 2-year-old bulls themselves. Makayla designed the 20-page professional catalogue that was available online or through the mail. Jared was taking lots of phone calls from interested buyers.

There are still tables and chairs needing to be set up in the gray shed on the west farm where the sale will be held, as well as the auctioning platform and large TV screen showing videos of each bull. Setting up the bull pens is another project. There are meals, coffee, and treats to prepare, too, for 75-100 people or more. In addition, Jared and Makayla invite their neighbors to come down for dinner. Friends help the couple take phone call bids on the day of the sale.

And the Flowers are always trying to do extra things to fix up their already beautiful farm sites.

It is a busy, but exciting time!

“We’ve had some interest, and it’s been very nice, but it’s a lot of office time, too – all those things that need to be straightened up and get in line,” Jared explained.