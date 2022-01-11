JMF Herefords & SimAngus focuses on details ahead of bull sale

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – Jared and Makayla Flower expect January to pass in a blur. With their 8th annual bull sale scheduled for Feb. 5, there are many details to work out.
Still building their operation, the Flowers and their extended family and friends handle most of the sale preparations.
The big items are already in place. They selected the top 25 Polled Hereford, Simmental, and SimAngus bulls to offer to commercial cattle producers. They cleaned up and photographed their yearling, 18-month, and 2-year-old bulls themselves. Makayla designed the 20-page professional catalogue that was available online or through the mail. Jared was taking lots of phone calls from interested buyers.
There are still tables and chairs needing to be set up in the gray shed on the west farm where the sale will be held, as well as the auctioning platform and large TV screen showing videos of each bull. Setting up the bull pens is another project. There are meals, coffee, and treats to prepare, too, for 75-100 people or more. In addition, Jared and Makayla invite their neighbors to come down for dinner. Friends help the couple take phone call bids on the day of the sale.
And the Flowers are always trying to do extra things to fix up their already beautiful farm sites.
It is a busy, but exciting time!
“We’ve had some interest, and it’s been very nice, but it’s a lot of office time, too – all those things that need to be straightened up and get in line,” Jared explained.
A cold stretch of weather settled throughout west central Minnesota in late December/early January. Temperatures reached down to 15 below zero, but little to no wind made conditions bearable.
“We just bundle up and go from there,” Jared said. “We had a little bit of gelling with the wagon tractor, but luckily it was at the end of chores, so it didn’t bother us too much.”
The livestock are doing well and had big appetites. In the cold conditions, one pen of 70 cows ate 6,000 pounds of feed in 24 hours.
“It was about 75-85 pounds per cow, but what I normally do is put some extra straw in the ration, so it takes them awhile, so they are always ruminating and that keeps them warm,” he said.
The Flower silage pile and commodities are holding up well, with good quality and adequate quantity. Hay is delivered as needed to the 400 head that are being custom fed. Modified distillers grains are also brought to the farms on a regular basis.
Bedding is used, but in the no-frills/young Flower operation, Jared relies on cattle coats for protection – as well as their sheds and windbreaks. Year-round, Jared focuses on keeping his cattle’s coats dry and clean. In the winter, the cattle grow warm, thick coats that “puff up” for insulation that allow the hides to circulate heat. He finds managing hair coat so important in west central Minnesota when temperatures and humidity change by the hour – and bedding can rapidly get wet.
A day can start out at 20 below and by afternoon reach 20 above – a 40-degree difference. That’s what happened recently – when the sun came out in the afternoon and temperatures rose enough that he was able to do some fencing.
“All of a sudden the weather turned nice, and we decided we better get some outside work done,” he said.
Calving will start in February, and the heifers were springing in early January. The timing makes things more challenging for JMF Herefords & SimAngus, but with their good support system and work ethic, Jared and Makayla know things will be all right.