Just ahead of sale, Flowers rely on cattle to show their worth

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – Ahead of their JMF Herefords & SimAngus sale, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m., Jared and Makayla Flower want their bulls to shine.
The Flowers have put in the hard work to get everything in place, and now they trust their 25 sale bulls will go to good homes.
“The big thing is getting videos made and posted on our website. We’ve got 99 percent of the bulls done,” Jared said.
“Right now, it’s all those little things – go around the place and tighten the feed bunk cables and sweep the shop out.”
Giving his report on Jan. 17, Jared said there are interested buyers planning visits ahead of the sale date.
Then, on the day of the sale, the bulls are penned outside the sale shed, while two big TVs in the shed display videos of the bulls.
“The bulls don’t go through the ring,” he said. “We would like to get to that point where they go through the ring – the smell of the woodchips, the banging of the gate, things like that are irreplaceable. We are working to that point. It adds a lot more to have a bull in the ring.”
He reasons that a bull needs to be quiet enough to be worked with. If a bull gets too irritated to go into a ring, he should be shipped.
The Flowers do not have a live online sale yet. They don’t use an auctioneer either. Instead, they use a “cowboy-style” format, where they set a base price for each bull in their catalogue and then buyers bid above that price.
The Flowers have experienced a very traditional winter. Six of the first 17 days of January had lows below zero. At least four days of temps well below zero were expected during the week of Jared’s report.
When it warmed up, it snowed.
So, almost every day this winter, Jared spends time moving snow. Most days it takes about an hour to clean out the commodity bunker so there isn’t a mess – as well as move the drifts that reappear each night. Between moving snow and loading the TMR mixer, the loader tractor is working double shifts.
“We’ve had some hydraulic leaks, but these old tractors are not that hard to work on,” he said. “We have someone coming out tomorrow to work on the feed wagon tractor – rather than hooking a computer up to it, we’re going to just tighten a cable. That’s good for me.”
Jared’s learned a couple of tricks to keep the fuel filters from gelling up on super cold days. He uses a big old sock to lessen the filters’ exposure to the cold.
He also tried bringing a couple of gelled-up filters into the house to warm up. Successful in cleaning out the gunky fuel, he reused the filters.
“I think I still have the set that I warmed up on the tractor,” he said with a chuckle.
In addition to a mechanic stopping by the farms, the Flowers expected a veterinarian to stop by. Cows bred for fall will be preg-checked.
The two-year-old bulls for sale will be semen tested.
Yearling bulls are generally kept at JMF Herefords & SimAngus until mid-April for development. At that time, the younger bulls get their spring vaccines, semen tests, and health checks before departure to new pastures.
There is more exciting news for JMF Herefords & SimAngus. The first batch of cows and heifers are sorted off and bagging up, and calving will begin around Feb. 1. The cow herd is now fed a pre-calving mineral – Form-A-Feed Power-Pro Bio-Mineral R1400, with Rumensin to stave off coccidiosis, as well as Stealth 5 that breaks down toxins that may affect the cow and her calf.
“We’ve got them separated off, and next week, they’ll get locked up in the calving barn at night,” he said.
Since the Flowers purchased a nearby farm site last August, this February will be the first time Jared will jump in the pickup to check on nighttime calving.
JMF Herefords & SimAngus bulls on Jan. 30, 2021. Photo by Andrea Johnson.