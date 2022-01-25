Just ahead of sale, Flowers rely on cattle to show their worth

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – Ahead of their JMF Herefords & SimAngus sale, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m., Jared and Makayla Flower want their bulls to shine.

The Flowers have put in the hard work to get everything in place, and now they trust their 25 sale bulls will go to good homes.

“The big thing is getting videos made and posted on our website. We’ve got 99 percent of the bulls done,” Jared said.

“Right now, it’s all those little things – go around the place and tighten the feed bunk cables and sweep the shop out.”

Giving his report on Jan. 17, Jared said there are interested buyers planning visits ahead of the sale date.

Then, on the day of the sale, the bulls are penned outside the sale shed, while two big TVs in the shed display videos of the bulls.

“The bulls don’t go through the ring,” he said. “We would like to get to that point where they go through the ring – the smell of the woodchips, the banging of the gate, things like that are irreplaceable. We are working to that point. It adds a lot more to have a bull in the ring.”

He reasons that a bull needs to be quiet enough to be worked with. If a bull gets too irritated to go into a ring, he should be shipped.

The Flowers do not have a live online sale yet. They don’t use an auctioneer either. Instead, they use a “cowboy-style” format, where they set a base price for each bull in their catalogue and then buyers bid above that price.